Ohio Brothers Including an Air Force Veteran-turned-influencer Jailed in Dubai's "Most Notorious" Prison After Alleged Drugging at Yacht Party

Two Ohio brothers, including an Air Force veteran-turned-influencer, have been sentenced to one month in jail in the United Arab Emirates for alcohol consumption. The strict enforcement of alcohol laws in the UAE led to their arrest during a touristic visit in June, as reported by the organization Detained in Dubai.

Joseph and Joshua Lopez, who were in the UAE to create content, found themselves in legal trouble after a night out on June 2. According to Detained in Dubai, the brothers claimed they were drugged at a yacht party they were invited to by a local resident. Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai, stated that the brothers were targeted by scammers after attending two separate afterparties where they were forced to pay hefty bills.

Joseph Lopez, currently Mister Louisiana in the Mister USA competition, traveled to the UAE with his brother on May 25, intending to showcase the luxury of Dubai. Their troubles began after a night out at nightclub Bla Bla, where an Uber driver offered to take them to an afterparty. They were served food and drinks they didn't order and later faced a massive bill.

"They were clearly targeted by scammers," Stirling said. After deciding to end the night, the brothers were approached by a man who invited them to a yacht party, assuring them they were "American guests" and wouldn't have to spend more money. However, onboard the yacht, they were given drinks and later charged $2,722. After being offered another drink by a woman, the brothers claimed they lost consciousness.

Joseph Lopez later told Fox 19 Now, "This girl brought me a drink, and after she brought me this drink, I don't remember anything." The brothers' next memory was waking up in a police car. Stirling explained that they believed they were being abducted but were actually being taken to the Al Barsha police station, where they were held from June 3 to June 12.

The brothers were charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, damaging a patrol vehicle, and alcohol consumption. Despite their claims of being drugged, their request for a blood test was ignored by the police. They were eventually released on bond but were given a travel ban, preventing them from returning to the U.S.

As the brothers prepare to fight the charges of assaulting an officer and damaging property in court on August 20, their lawyers anticipate a potentially lengthy sentence describing the jails as "among the world's most notorious." Stirling criticized the UAE's treatment of tourists, arguing that Dubai is not as safe and crime-free as it claims to be. She called for diplomatic intervention from Ohio politicians to help bring the brothers home.

"Joseph Lopez is an Air Force veteran who helps people through his mental health advocacy," Stirling said. "Without diplomatic intervention, these boys face years in jails notorious for human rights abuses and torture. They deserve every effort from the U.S. government to bring them home."