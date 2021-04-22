Oh My Girl's Arin Comes Under Attack by Perverts for Not Wearing Bra and Panty in Ads

Oh My Girl's Arin is the brand ambassador of BYC, innerwear, and sleepwear company. She has been promoting its products for some time now, but recently she was attacked by a section of netizens for a strange reason.

Why No Promote Innerwear by Wearing It!

Well, Arin has been promoting the company's bras and panties without wearing them and this has not gone well with a section of netizens. People questioned why she has not been sporting the company's innerwear when she has no issues wearing loungewear and pajamas.

In some photos, she is seen holding bras and panties in her hands and people wonder why she is hesitating to wear them when she is endorsing the products, says a report on Insight Korea, which noticed the comments pouring in for the ads on the social media sites.

"No but if they were going to do that, they can just use a model that is able to wear the (garments). So she doesn't want to wear them but wants to do the advertisement? There's nowhere in the world that has an advertisement for garments where they don't wear them directly and just hold the garments up." Koreaboo quotes a user as complaining online.

Arin's Fans Come to her Rescue

However, the fans of Arin have extended their support to her while calling those netizens, who raised objection over Oh My Girl member not wearing the innerwear in the ads, as perverts. They defend her by stating that she is the brand ambassador of BYC and not just the underwear.

Nonetheless, neither company nor the idol has responded to the issue.

Arin Bags Upcoming K Drama

Arin has reportedly bagged Hong Sisters' next drama Return, a report on Sports Chosun claims. She will be playing one of the female leads in the fantasy drama. The makers have also approached Lee Jae Wook, Park Hye Eun, and NU'EST's Minhyun for key characters.

Arin, who was earlier seen in The World of My 17, will be seen next in Goedam 2.