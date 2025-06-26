Oh My Ghost Clients Episode 9 Preview Teases Trouble for Noh Mu Jin; Will Ghost Workers Help Him?

Oh My Ghost Clients episode 9 will air on MBC on Friday (June 27) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter will follow labor attorney Noh Mu Jin when he tries to help a group of ghost workers. The preview for this week teases trouble for the lawyer as the newly released stills show him tied to a pillar.

Noh Mu Jin looks exhausted in the stills, which captured his bruises. But he is not alone in this grim situation as eight ghost workers are hovering around him. They seem worried about the lawyer as they do everything to help him.

Meanwhile, a set of photos shows the kidnappers tempting Noh Mu Jin with jjajangmyeon in an attempt to extract information from him. The lawyer struggles to hold back while longingly watching the kidnappers enjoying their meal. The ghost workers also look tensed, watching the attorney leaning towards the dinner table.

Oh My Ghost Clients Episode 9 Preview

The MBC comedy-action drama is only a day away from its finale, and the viewers are curious to know what lies ahead for Noh Mu Jin. Episode 9 might feature a showdown between the lawyer and the real owner of Myeongeum Construction. Watch Oh My Ghost Clients episode 9 on MBC on Friday (June 27) at 9:50 PM KST to know if Noh Mu Jin and the ghost workers will succeed in their efforts to expose the truth and grant justice.

People in Korea can watch the ninth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Oh My Ghost Clients Episode 9:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Oh My Ghost Clients is an ongoing comedy-action drama starring Jung Kyoung Ho, Seol In Ah, Cha Hak Yeon, and Tang Joon Sang. Screenwriter Kim Bo Tong wrote the script with Yoo Seung Hee. Director Yim Soonrye helmed the directorial role in association with Lee Han Jun. The mini-series premiered on MBC on Friday (May 30) at 9:50 PM KST. It follows a labor attorney, Noh Mu Jin, and features his struggle due to his special ability to see ghosts. He teams up with his sister-in-law Na Hee Ju and YouTuber Go Gyeon Woo to help the ghosts resolve their grudges.