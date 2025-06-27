Oh My Ghost Clients Ending, Episode 10 (Finale) Preview, Spoilers

Oh My Ghost Clients episode 10 will feature the final move by Noh Mu Jin as he tries to help his ghost clients. The chapter will air on MBC on Saturday (June 28) at 9:50 PM KST. It will take viewers through the showdown between the labor attorney, Myungeum Construction CEO Kim Myung An, and Assemblywoman Moon Jung Eun. K-drama lovers worldwide are eagerly waiting for the ending to see if the attorney will succeed in his mission.

The production team has teased a risky and ingenious move by Noh Mu Jin to overturn the game against Myungeum Construction. According to the producers, the labor attorney will arrive like a grim reaper in front of CEO Kim Myung An and Assemblywoman Moon Jung Eun.

"Mu Jin's final strategy to overturn the game against Myungeum Construction will unfold. To CEO Kim Myung An and Assemblywoman Moon Jung Eun, his arrival will feel like a grim reaper descending upon them. Please stay tuned to see what risky and ingenious move Mu Jin pulls off," the producers shared.

Oh My Ghost Clients Episode 10 (Finale) Preview, Spoilers

The newly released stills show Noh Mu Jin crashing a secret meeting between Assemblywoman Moon Jung Eun and CEO Kim Myung An. A photo captures his determined final stand as he stands like a grim reaper in front of them. The viewers are curious to watch his bold move. With the help of his right ghost clients, the attorney will make his final move against them.

People in Korea can watch the last episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the ending with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Oh My Ghost Clients Episode 10:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Oh My Ghost Clients is an ongoing comedy-action drama starring Jung Kyoung Ho, Seol In Ah, Cha Hak Yeon, and Tang Joon Sang. Screenwriter Kim Bo Tong wrote the script with Yoo Seung Hee. Director Yim Soonrye helmed the directorial role in association with Lee Han Jun. The mini-series premiered on MBC on Friday (May 30) at 9:50 PM KST. It follows a labor attorney, Noh Mu Jin, and features his struggle due to his ability to see ghosts. He teams up with his sister-in-law Na Hee Ju and YouTuber Go Gyeon Woo to help the ghosts resolve their grudges.