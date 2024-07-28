Official Video of Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony Deleted from Olympics Account Amid Growing Backlash Over Controversial 'Last Supper' Parody

The official video of the Paris 2024 opening ceremony appears to have been removed from the Olympics account as backlash from viewers grow. Social media users shared screenshots of the organization's video, showing a blank screen with the message "this video is not available."

Also, the ceremony does not seem to be on their YouTube channel, even though there is coverage of the games both before and after the ceremony. Full-length versions of the opening ceremonies for London 2012, Rio 2016, Beijing 2022, and even Nagano 1998 are all available online. However, neither the Olympic committee nor the Paris Games organizers have provided any valid reason for this apparent omission.

Outrage and a Missing Video

This comes after the event was labeled the "worst ever," igniting backlash as it was held amid terrible weather conditions. Among the various artistic tableaus, named after French values like freedom, fraternity, and equality, it was the Last Supper-style performance in the "festivité" or party scene that sparked the biggest controversy.

The idea of drag queens doing the parody of the iconic painting didn't go down well with many.

During the performance, a group of 18 artists, including three well-known Drag Race France queens, posed behind what resembled a long table, with the Seine River and Eiffel Tower dramatically in the background.

In the center was a woman adorned in elaborate clothing and a large silver headdress that looked like a halo from traditional paintings of Jesus. She smiled and formed a heart shape with her hands while her fellow performers gazed at the camera, eventually launching into a coordinated dance routine.

Models then took over the stage for an impromptu fashion show, with the figures mimicking the Last Supper moving rhythmically along the edges.

The showcase evolved into a dance party, featuring Drag Race France host Nicky Doll strutting down the runway, along with contestants Paloma and Piche.

Adding to the "absurdity," a large serving tray was placed on stage, unveiling a barely dressed man painted entirely in sparkling blue, curled up inside.

Outrage on Social Media

Among those in attendance was Drag Race icon Nicky Doll, known for appearances on the French franchise, RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World, and as the host of France's version of the show.

Despite being hampered by difficult-to-hear music, many young people and fans of the popular TV show took to social media to praise the tableau, which aimed to capture the vibe of a nightclub and featured dancing and lip-syncing on the rain-soaked stage.

However, others were less impressed, accusing the organizers of creating a "woke" parody of the Last Supper—a painting by Leonardo da Vinci depicting Jesus' final meal with his disciples.

The Catholic Church in France condemned the segment. The Conference of French Bishops issued a statement saying, "This ceremony has unfortunately included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we very deeply deplore."

Also, many were upset by the subsequent performance by the French heavy metal band Gojira, who played "Ah! Ça Ira," a popular song during the French Revolution. The band was joined by opera singer Marina Viotti and numerous beheaded figures representing the slain Queen Marie Antoinette.

However, the intense and fiery visuals angered Christians online, who argued that allowing the band to perform at the opening ceremony promotes satanism.

Even the controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate criticized the ceremony, calling it satanic and accusing the West of "worshipping the devil."

"Satanists control the west and they show you that they worship the devil. It's not a conspiracy theory. They literally show you. Are you blind?," he said.

The ceremony was further marred by heavy rain, with viewers complaining about poor audio quality, technical glitches, and watching thousands of athletes huddling under ponchos as they paraded down the River Seine on a fleet of boats.

One of the major blunders involved South Korea being mistakenly announced as North Korea before the Olympic flag was raised upside down.