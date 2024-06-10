Odalys Bancroft: Chilling Moment Mom and Her 4-Year-Old Son Are Shot Dead Outside Florida Bank as Gunman Is Identified as Her Ex-Boyfriend

The tragic moment when a hospital director and her four-year-old son were shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend outside a South Florida bank was captured on disturbing footage. Odalys Bancroft, 43, and her son, Theodore 'Teddy' Couto, were in their minivan at a Chase drive-through ATM in West Kendall when they were attacked on Friday.

The shooter, Michael Andres Pineda Lozano, 41, drove up in a luxury BMW SUV, opened fire on the van, and then shot himself. The mother and son were on their way to a daycare. The bank's security footage also showed Teddy's distraught father, Vincent Couto, at the scene, reacting to the tragedy as police consoled him.

Killed from Point-Blank Range

Miami police told the Daily Mail that an officer nearby heard gunshots and quickly responded to the scene. Bancroft's brother, Michael Trujillo, mentioned that there had been some concerns about her ex-boyfriend.

"They were going through a breakup, but no signs that I was aware of that there was fear like that," he said.

Bancroft worked as the director of regulatory affairs at Jackson Health System following a career as a nurse.

"Odalys believed deeply in the work we do, and never shied away from showing off her Jackson pride," said Jackson Health President and CEO Carlos Migoya, according to the Miami Herald.

"Jackson is better because of Odalys and the indelible mark she made on our organization."

Killed by Her Ex-Boyfriend But Motive Still Not Clear

A GoFundMe page was set up to support the family after the tragedy. "Today, our family is facing an unimaginable tragedy," wrote Jennifer Couto.

"Vicente Couto has lost his only son, Theodore Couto. There are no words to express the depth of our sorrow. Theodore was a bright light in our lives, and his sudden departure has left us shattered."

Teddy had celebrated his pre-K graduation just a few days earlier.

His aunt, who asked not to be identified, told WSVN: "My nephew, he was the best kid in the world. He was fun, smart, everything that you can imagine about him...

"They didn't deserve to die like this."