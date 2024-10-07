"Sinwar Will Never, Never, Never Accept Peace": Ex-Shin Bet Agent Who Interrogated Hamas Leader Warns of New Massacres if He Isn't Stopped

In 1988, former Shin Bet interrogator Michael Koubi met Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar for the first time. Koubi recalls the chilling encounter vividly. "I saw a man with murderous eyes, filled with nothing but hate," Koubi, now 79, said.

Koubi spent 180 hours interrogating Sinwar after his arrest by Israeli intelligence. During this time, he learned that Sinwar's primary goal was to kill all Jews. Now, a year after the Oct. 7 attacks orchestrated by Sinwar, Koubi believes the Hamas leader will never accept peace. "Sinwar will never, never, never accept peace," Koubi warned. "As long as he is alive, he will carry out another massacre. He must be killed."

Israel announced last month that Sinwar's whereabouts are unknown. He disappeared into Hamas' tunnel system in Gaza shortly after the attacks, sparking rumors that he may be dead. However, no evidence has surfaced confirming his death.

Sinwar rose to prominence in Hamas, starting as an agent tasked with hunting down and killing suspected traitors. He grew up in the Khan Younis refugee camp and quickly became radicalized. By age 13, he was attending sermons led by Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin. Sinwar's violent rise through Hamas ranks was fueled by his willingness to eliminate suspected spies, earning him the nickname "The Butcher of Khan Younis."

Koubi, who interrogated Sinwar in the late 1980s, was shocked by the brutal acts the Hamas leader admitted to. "He talked about beheading one suspect," Koubi said. "Another victim was buried alive."

Sinwar's reputation as a ruthless enforcer earned him respect within Hamas. He openly bragged about radicalizing Palestinian youth and encouraging antisemitism. One disturbing story involved Sinwar giving rubber knives to kindergarten children in Gaza, encouraging them to play a game of hunting and killing Jews.

After years in prison, Sinwar was released in 2011 as part of a prisoner exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Koubi had warned his superiors that releasing Sinwar would lead to more bloodshed. His prediction came true. After his release, Sinwar quickly rose through Hamas ranks, eventually orchestrating the brutal Oct. 7 attacks that left over 1,200 people dead and more than 250 kidnapped.

Sinwar's appointment as leader of Hamas in Gaza came after the assassination of former chief Ismail Haniyeh. His leadership has only intensified the conflict between Hamas and Israel, with no end in sight. As the war in Gaza continues, Koubi remains convinced that Sinwar must be stopped to prevent further massacres.