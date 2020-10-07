A viral claim stating that US President Donald Trump weighs a whopping 322 pounds is found to be fake. Trump, who tested positive for the fatal coronavirus on Friday, was recently discharged from the Walter Reed Medical Center, after he showed improvement.

According to the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the wake of the pandemic, 'having obesity, defined as a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or above, increases your risk of severe illness from COVID-19.'

How Much Does the President Weigh ?

Trump's weight was one of the most talked about topics soon after he announced his COVID positive reports. The fake news pertaining to Trump's weight started circulating after a Twitter user claimed that medical records from Walter Reed have revealed that the US President weighs 322 pounds.

"Breaking News: HOSPITAL RECORDS EXPOSE TRUMP'S WEIGHT TO BE A WHOPPING 322 POUNDS!" wrote a Twitter user, @JerasIkehorn.

According to Snopes, the medical records pertaining to Trump's recent trip to the medical center have not been released by Walter Reed. In fact, during the press briefings by the US President's medical team were also restricted only to the course of treatment, including remdesivir and dexamethasone, given to Trump, reported the outlet.

As per Trump's medical records made public in June, the US President weighed 244 pounds at 6 feet 3 inches, thus putting him in the Obese category, ABC had reported.

Twitter Debates on Trump's Actual Weight

Despite the claim of Trump weighing 322 pounds being fake, it did not deter the microblogging site users from expressing their views. "Walter Reed has reported that Donald Trump weighs 322 lbs with three assistants holding him up," wrote a user, as other added, "Trump weighs 322 lbs. Now that he's on steroids WHOAAAAA!"

"He's lying. Hospital records state Trump weighs 322 pounds. Trump wears 4" lifts in his shoes because he has shrunk with age. I used to be 5'5 but because of age and spinal degradation I now stand 5'1" tall," tweeted a user.

"You can't trust a man who lies about his weight. #TrumpWeighs322," wrote another.

"BLOTUS weighs in at a svelte 322 pounds. He's hot. COVID19 heats that fat up. This lardass whose full of s**t tells you not to let COVID19 control you. If you don't let COVID19 control your behavior you are definitely one of Trump's losers and suckers," mentioned another.