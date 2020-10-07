Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden stirred a controversy after he told a group of young girls that he would love to watch them dance when they are four years older. The incident occurred during his recent outing at Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami.

Biden, who was touted as a paedophile by US President Donald Trump in a retweeted tweet, is often referred to as 'creepy Joe' in a series of viral social media clippings involving women and young girls. Biden, accompanied by his wife Dr Jill Biden, was visiting Miami as part of his campaign for the upcoming Presidential elections.

Biden Claims 'He is Coming Back'

While addressing the audience at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, Biden said, "The good news is, for me, I'm here. The bad news for you is I'm coming back."

Just then pointing towards a group of young girls sitting on the side, Biden said, "And I want to see these beautiful young ladies- I want to see them dancing when they're four years older too."

Fox News reported that when approached for reaction, Biden' campaign replied with a link of Article II of the U.S. Constitution, with highlighted "He shall hold his Office during the Term of four Years."

Recently, Biden was embroiled in yet another controversy after he said that people were able to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic because some black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf. "They're saying, 'Jeez, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf,'" Biden said during a campaign rally in September.

Outrage of 'Creepy Joe's' Remarks

The viral clips of Biden's comment to the young Haiti girls have sparked widespread outage on social media.

"Biden raises eyebrows after telling 'these beautiful young ladies' he wants to 'see them dancing when they're four years older.' Sicko. Send the pervert packing," wrote a user.

"Racism and Pedophilia on back to back days? And the MSM rides Trump constantly?! Say NO to Joe," commented other.

"Biden told these young girls yesterday at his rally that he can't wait to watch them dance when they're four years older... and you morons are voting for him," tweeted a user, as other added, "Biden's cringe factor has no limits."