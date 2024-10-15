How Did Ka Die? Former NYFD Firefighter Turned Rapper Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly Aged 52

Kaseem "Ka" Ryan, a Brooklyn-born rapper and veteran firefighter in New York City, died suddenly aged 52 on Saturday. His official Instagram account announced his death on Monday. Although the cause of death was not given, the statement indicated that he "died unexpectedly."

From his early days with the group Natural Elements to his solo projects, Ka independently created and released eleven albums. The music world has been left shocked with his death. "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kaseem Ryan (1972-2024), the rapper and producer known as Ka, who died unexpectedly in New York City on October 12, at the age of 52," his family's message read.

Sudden and Unexpected Death

"Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service—to his city, to his community, and to his music. As a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, he put his life on the line to protect his fellow citizens," it continued.

"Ka rose to the rank of FDNY captain and was a first responder on September 11, 2001 during the attacks on the World Trade Center. He leaves an extraordinary legacy as a recording artist."

His latest project, "The Thief Next to Jesus", was released in August 2024.

In a 2023 interview with Impose Magazine, Ka shared his deep-rooted passion for hip-hop, stating, "I knew as a child this was for me — I was chosen for it. It was my music."

Star in His Own Right

The news of the rapper's passing led to a flood of emotional responses from fans on social media.

"RIP Ka. I was only put onto him recently, but he was one of the few rappers that go over drumless tracks to pull me in. He had such a mature sound. Gone far too soon," one fan wrote.

"MAN... I can't believe I'm saying this but R.I.P. to Ka. A true underground legend... If you're unfamiliar with his music, go check out "Honor Killed The Samurai" today please," another person posted.

Ka first gained prominence as part of the influential underground rap collective Natural Elements in the 1990s, according to Complex. In 2008, he made a comeback by featuring on GZA's song "Firehouse," reintroducing listeners to his unique style, as reported by the outlet.

That same year, he launched his debut album, "Iron Works." Four years later, he released "Grief Pedigree" as a follow-up.

His last album, "The Thief Next to Jesus," came out in August 2024, after two LPs from 2022: Languish Arts and Woeful Studies.

He produced all of his solo albums through his own label, Iron Works, which shares its name with his debut album.