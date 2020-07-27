A New York Police Department (NYPD) SUV that was rushing to a shooting scene in Brooklyn after receiving an emergency call, fatally struck a healthcare worker on a motorcycle, authorities and witnesses said on Sunday. Incidentally, the emergency call about the shooting turned out to be false.

The victim had no clue about the SUV coming in high speed toward him, which then slammed into his motorcycle leaving him dead. NYPD reportedly said that the sirens were blaring and the motorcyclist instead of giving room to the police vehicle came in between. However, witnesses give a different version.

Unfortunate Victim

Delroy Morris, 37, who reportedly worked at a hospital morgue dealing with all the Covid-19 patients, was heading south on Driggs Avenue around 9.25 pm on Saturday when an NYPD SUV that was responding to a 911 call about a fatal shooting in Brooklyn blasted through a red light and struck him. The SUV was heading west on Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg flashing its emergency lights when the driver slammed into Morris' motorcycle knocking him from his motorcycle.

Authorities said that Morris suffered severe head injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. One of the witnesses Dex Sexton, 46, who was working at the nearby Woodhul Wine Bar said, "It was a massive impact, they were both going really fast, obviously neither of them saw each other." According to a New York Post report, the impact was so heavy that Morris was launched almost 50 feet from his motorcycle.

Who's to be Blamed?

Incidentally, the emergency call turned out to be false but ended up taking the life of an innocent motorcyclist. Police said that the SUV was blaring sirens as it rushed toward the scene but Morris didn't spot it. However, witnesses to the fatal accident said that the SUV was only flashing its light and no siren was blaring.

Another witness who was working at a nearby post said that Morris was clearly able to see the green light as he approached while the police vehicle which was coming from the adjacent side blasted the red light and blindsided Morris before striking him.

Although NYPD said that it has launched an investigation into the incident, witnesses believe that Morris wasn't at fault. Cops later received another 911 call telling them that it wasn't a fight but just a minor brawl where a person was punched in the face.