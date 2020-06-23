Executive producer and talent manager David Guillod was arrested on Monday in Santa Barbara County on multiple felony charges that include rape, kidnap and rape of a drugged victim. Guillod was the producer of movies like Charlize Theron-starrer 'Atomic Blonde' and the recent Netflix release 'Extraction'.

One of the accusations has been made by actress Jessica Barth of 'Ted' fame. According to the Santa Barbara District Attorney's office, Guillod's bail has been set at $3 million. Guillod is the latest Hollywood figure to be arrested in the #MeToo era that has brought to the fore quite a few big names who were allegedly involved in rape and sex scandals.

A Long List of Charges

Guillod has been charged with 11 felonies including rape, kidnap to commit rape, rape of a drugged victim, oral copulation and sexual penetration with a foreign object in connection with four alleged attacks. The alleged attacks took place between 2012 and 2015, according to the authorities.

The first alleged rape took place in Los Angeles on May 21, 2012. The second rape was committed in Santa Barbara on December 14, 2014, while the third alleged sexual assault occurred in Los Angeles on January 30, 2015. Guillod's victims were identified in the criminal filing as Jane Does 1 through 3.

On Monday, Guillod surrendered himself at the Sheriff's headquarters in Santa Barbara. A warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month following three years of investigation. "Charges were filed after extensive investigations were conducted by the Santa Barbra County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles Police Department, while working in conjunction with the district attorneys of Santa Barbara County and Los Angeles County," District Attorney Joyce Dudley said.

What Lies Ahead?

Superior Court Judge Donna Geck ordered that Guillod should be under GPS monitoring even if he is released on bail and should not try to contact his alleged victims during this time. If convicted, he could face a jail term of 21 years to life and would also be required to register himself as a sex offender.

The 53-year-old has been accused of sexual misconduct on multiple occasions by a number of actresses. In November 2017, actress Jessica Barth accused Guillod of drugging and assaulting her during a dinner meeting. Barth reported the incident to Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) but later withdrew her complaint following career-destroying threats from Guillod, who was her manager at that time. Guillod was dropped from Primary Wave Entertainment, the talent management company he was CEO of, the very next day after Barth's claims were made public.

Guillod, who is known for having contributed to the career of stars like Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, Don Cheadle and Justin Long, has produced films like 'The Intruder' (2019) and television show 'Loudermilk' (2017-18). Guillod, who was also the manager of 'Criminal Minds' actress AJ Cook, was sued by the actress for $1.6 million in 2019 for not disclosing his "sexual predator" past.

The accused has, however, been denying the charges from the beginning. Philip Cohen, Guillod's attorney, released a statement following his surrender. "For the past eight years, Mr. Guillod has denied these allegations, and for the past eight years Mr. Guillod has fully cooperated with all aspects of law enforcement's investigation. We find the unification of the cases filed through the Santa Barbara DA's office and the timing suspicious," he said in a statement.