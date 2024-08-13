NYC's 'Night-Life Lawyer' Who Represented Celebrities in Scandalous cases Found Dead in Car, Amidst Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scandal

Salvatore Strazzullo, the 52-year-old attorney known as New York City's "Night-Life Lawyer," was found dead in his car on Saturday. His body was discovered in front of his parents' Brooklyn home. Strazzullo, who was facing multiple criminal charges for allegedly defrauding elderly clients out of millions, became notorious for his high-profile cases involving celebrities and scandalous situations.

Strazzullo gained his infamous nickname after a 2012 New York Times profile highlighted his unusual client list and the often bizarre circumstances surrounding his cases. He represented a mix of celebrities and exotic dancers, handling legal battles that frequently made tabloid headlines. His clientele included stars embroiled in scandal and strippers suing professional athletes, often over salacious incidents that captured public attention.

One of his most talked-about cases involved defending rapper Foxy Brown in 2011. Brown faced charges for allegedly exposing herself to a neighbor during a feud. Strazzullo, ever the showman, prepared a defense he called "the underwear defense," claiming his client simply hadn't worn underwear that day. The charges were eventually dismissed by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice John Walsh, sparing Brown from further legal trouble.

Strazzullo also represented Milana Dravnel, an exotic dancer who sued boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya in 2007. Dravnel claimed de la Hoya tried to prevent her from selling racy photos of him dressed in lingerie. The lawsuit brought to light allegations that the former champion had a preference for wearing women's underwear and being called "Goldie." Although the case was eventually settled quietly, it added to Strazzullo's reputation as an attorney who thrived on sensationalism.

While Strazzullo's career was marked by these headline-grabbing cases, his personal life was far from spotless. In 2011, a former employee, Desiree DeMartino, sued him for sexual harassment. She accused Strazzullo of various inappropriate behaviors, including trapping her in a conference room while her young son waited outside. DeMartino also alleged that he forcibly kissed her and touched her inappropriately. The lawsuit further tarnished Strazzullo's already controversial image.

In recent years, Strazzullo found himself on the other side of the law. He was facing serious criminal charges, accused of stealing millions from elderly clients to fund a lavish lifestyle. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez alleged that Strazzullo had been running a Ponzi scheme, using funds from one client to pay off another while spending extravagantly on luxury items like a $100,000 BMW and a $13,000-a-month apartment in Battery Park City. Strazzullo was charged with first-degree grand larceny and other crimes, with accusations that he stole nearly $3.8 million in total. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In December, Strazzullo faced additional charges in a separate case, where he was accused of stealing $1.5 million from three other clients. Both cases were still pending at the time of his death.

Emergency responders found Strazzullo unresponsive in his car on Saturday. As of Monday, the cause of his death remains unclear.