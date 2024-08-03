Who is Eric Nicholas Gapco? New Jersey Man Arrested for Demanding Sex from Crew Member, Trying to Open Emergency Door Mid-Air

Eric Nicholas Gapco, a 26-year-old from New Jersey, was arrested following a violent and disruptive outburst on American Airlines flight 2101 from Seattle to Dallas on July 18. According to federal prosecutors, Gapco's erratic behavior began shortly after takeoff, causing significant alarm among passengers and crew.

Gapco allegedly removed his shirt and started vaping in the cabin. His actions escalated when he made inappropriate advances towards a flight attendant, asking her to have sex with him. The situation further deteriorated as he attempted to open the plane's doors mid-flight, an action that could have had catastrophic consequences.

Video footage obtained by KSLTV5 captures Gapco yelling and acting aggressively. At one point, he can be heard screaming, "I am sane! I am sane!" and later, "He's hurting me!" as flight crew members and passengers tried to restrain him. The crew used flexible restraints to bind Gapco's hands and feet, ensuring he could not harm himself or others. A video shows Gapco, shirtless and bound, being escorted down the aisle by the crew.

The flight was diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport for an emergency landing due to the severity of the incident. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers boarded the plane and took Gapco into custody. However, his disruptive behavior did not end there. While in a holding cell at the airport, he allegedly smashed the glass door, further complicating the situation.

Gapco now faces multiple charges. Federally, he is charged with interference with a flight crew and attempted damage to an aircraft. Additionally, he faces state charges for damaging a jail and assaulting an officer. According to prosecutors, Gapco's outburst may have been influenced by the consumption of approximately 10 marijuana edibles before boarding the flight. He also allegedly attempted to distribute unidentified pills to another passenger.

The severity of the incident prompted a swift legal response. Gapco was indicted by a grand jury on July 31, adding to the list of charges against him. The incident underscores the potential dangers of disruptive behavior on flights and the critical importance of maintaining order and safety in the air.

American Airlines commended the quick actions of their flight crew and passengers in managing the situation and ensuring the safety of everyone on board. The airline is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation into the incident.