NYC Man Shot by Ex-Boyfriend of Woman He Had a 'Fling' with, Shooting Staged as Robbery to Cover Tracks

A man who was shot in the head at a Manhattan diner last week was the victim of a romantic rivalry with the gunman, who staged the robbery in an attempt to cover his tracks, authorities said Tuesday.

Heiton Camacho-Bonilla, 37, is accused of plotting to kill Harrison Ferreiras, also 37, at the Seafood King Fish Market in Washington Heights last week, "based on jealousy," according to prosecutors.

"This act was premeditated, deliberate, callous, and it is by sheer luck that the victim is alive, albeit with significant injuries and pain," Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Alexander Patton told a judge at Camacho-Bonilla's arraignment, as reported by the New York Post.

Ferreriras Had a 'Brief Romantic Fling' with Mother of Camacho-Bonila's Child

Ferreiras — who is in critical but stable condition — had a "brief romantic fling" several months ago with the mother of Camacho-Bonilla's child, Patton said in Manhattan Criminal Court.

The relationship allegedly fueled a jealous rage in Camacho-Bonilla, who had been separated from the woman for about eight months, the prosecutor said in court.

Just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 6, the spurned gunman — clad in all black clothing, a hat and a black face mask – showed up at the eatery on Broadway and West 163rd Street, ordered food and then left in what at first appeared to be a normal transaction.

But Camacho-Bonilla allegedly returned later as his romantic rival sat at the counter eating — and pointed a distinctive blue gun at his back, according to the criminal complaint.

Camacho-Bonilla Stole Victim's Phone, Demanded Cash from the Register

He then grabbed Ferreiras' phone and demanded that the woman behind the counter fork over her cell and the cash from the register — in what prosecutors now say was an attempt to stage the incident as a robbery.

The suspect then pulled a gun, pointed it at his head, and fired, striking Ferreiras in the upper check. The shocking encounter was caught on surveillance video.

The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised:

Ferreiras was rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital. Camacho-Bonilla, who has no criminal history in the Big Apple, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted murder, as well as assault, several counts of robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

He "attempted to assassinate the victim based on jealousy, and tried to throw investigators off his scent by pretending it was a robbery," Patton said during the suspect's first appearance in court, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Judge Laura Ward ordered Camacho-Bonilla held without bail during the Sunday arraignment, after Patton also argued the suspect arrived in New York just last year and "has ties outside the country."

Camacho-Bonilla would face a mandatory sentence in state prison if convicted, prosecutors said. He's due back in court Friday.