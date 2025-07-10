Nvidia Hits $4 Trillion value, Surpasses Apple and Microsoft as CEO Jensen Huang's Wealth Soars with AI Boom

US tech giant Nvidia created history by becoming the first publicly held company ever to be valued at more than $4 trillion. Right in the eye of all this AI-fueled storm is CEO Jensen Huang, whose personal fortune grew by just over $1 billion in a single day of trading.

Shares of Nvidia spiked to an intraday high of $164.37 on July 9, briefly putting the company's overall market value above $4 trillion. Shares in the California-based chipmaker have rocketed by almost 1,460% over the last five years, including an 18% advance in 2025 alone. The primary driver? Explosive demand for Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs), which have become critical to powering artificial intelligence systems at tech giants including Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet.

Nvidia's historic rally also represents a financial milestone for its co-founder and CEO, holding around 3.5% to 4% of Nvidia. Bloomberg reported that Huang's net worth jumped by more than $1 billion in one day, lifting his total estimated wealth to $140 billion. Huang added about $25 billion to his net worth in 2025 alone.

Investors continue to pour money into Nvidia for its unmatched dominance in AI hardware. The company's GPUs have emerged as the de facto solution for generative AI models that have underpinned advances in robotics, autonomous vehicles, and content generation, among other things. New technologies released by Nvidia in recent months, including the Blackwell system announced in March, are a significant leap forward in compute power.

The new Blackwell system will be able to construct virtual things much faster than they can be made in the real world, according to Huang. The next generation of big AI programs and digital simulations is expected to run on this powerful technology. Some experts believe that Nvidia is at the forefront of a potentially massive boom in AI, and could one day be worth as much as $6 trillion.

That victory has made Nvidia's stock the most valuable in the S&P 500 index, above both Apple and Microsoft. The milestone also means Nvidia is now at least worth more than France's and the UK's GDPs, highlighting the scale of investor faith in the company's role in shaping the AI-powered future.

Although it is battling export challenges and increasing competition from rivals across the globe, Nvidia is pulling ahead with consistent innovation and a dominant share of the A.I. chip market.