Nvidia Becomes Most Valued Company with $3.92 Trillion Valuation, Surpasses Apple

Nvidia has made history by hitting a market valuation of $3.92 trillion, overtaking Apple's previous record and coming close to becoming the world's most valuable public company. The company's rapid rise is driven by global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Apple's earlier peak of $3.915 trillion, set in December 2024, has now been surpassed. Microsoft, which still holds the top spot by official closing value, is currently valued at $3.7 trillion. Apple has fallen to third with a valuation of $3.19 trillion.

Nvidia, once focused mainly on gaming graphics, is now at the core of the AI industry. Its advanced chips are used by major tech companies to build and run AI systems. These chips are essential for training large AI models, which are the backbone of new technologies such as generative AI and machine learning tools.

Over the past four years, Nvidia's value has grown nearly eightfold. In 2021, the company was worth about $500 billion. Now, in 2025, it is approaching $4 trillion. This surge makes Nvidia more valuable than all publicly listed companies in countries like Canada, Mexico, and even the United Kingdom.

Nvidia's recent stock boost comes after a 68% jump since early April. The increase followed a market dip triggered by trade tensions after policy announcements by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Investors believe the current administration will work on trade deals to ease those effects.

Reports also show that Nvidia has outperformed other tech giants like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Tesla in gaining from the AI revolution. The company's hardware is now seen as the backbone of AI infrastructure across the globe.

Although Nvidia hasn't yet claimed the title of most valuable company by daily closing value, its market performance marks a major shift. The rise shows how central AI hardware has become in shaping the future of technology.

Nvidia's position at the top may soon be confirmed officially, but the message is already clear: AI is driving the next era of global tech leadership.