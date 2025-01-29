Who is Liang Wenfeng? Computer Geek Behind 2-year-old Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek that Disrupted Global Market

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has shaken the tech world in just 24 hours. Founded by Liang Wenfeng, the two-year-old company caused ripples across industries after launching its AI chatbot, DeepSeek-R1. The breakthrough not only overshadowed competitors but also led to a $600 billion drop in Nvidia's market value. Indian AI firms also felt the impact, with shares of major companies like Anant Raj Ltd and Zen Technologies falling significantly.

DeepSeek-R1 Surpasses ChatGPT

DeepSeek-R1, a newly launched AI chatbot, has quickly become a global sensation. Available on Apple's App Store, it surpassed OpenAI's ChatGPT as the highest-rated free app in the U.S. This achievement highlights the efficiency of DeepSeek's innovations. Remarkably, DeepSeek developed the model for less than $6 million, a fraction of the cost of similar tools like ChatGPT or Google's AI chatbot.

Liang Wenfeng: The Visionary Behind DeepSeek

Liang Wenfeng, the 40-year-old founder and CEO of DeepSeek, has a history of successful ventures in artificial intelligence. Before DeepSeek, he founded several firms, including Hangzhou Yakebi Investment Management (2013) and High-Flyer AI (2019), which managed over 10 billion yuan in assets. DeepSeek, launched in 2023, has become his most significant achievement.

A Ripple Effect on Global Markets

DeepSeek's rise has disrupted the stock market. Nvidia's shares plummeted by 17% after the news broke. Indian AI firms also faced turbulence, with some companies experiencing a drop of up to 20% in their stock value. This reflects DeepSeek's growing influence in the tech landscape.

Liang's Billion-Dollar Net Worth

Liang Wenfeng's estimated net worth stands at $3.2 billion (approximately ₹28,000 crore), according to reports. Despite his immense success, he credits his family—his wife and two children—as his pillars of support.

DeepSeek's rapid rise marks a pivotal moment for the global AI industry, demonstrating how innovation can disrupt even the biggest players.