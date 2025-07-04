Microsoft Partners with Premier League, to Bring AI Powered Digital Experience to 1.8 Billion Football Fans Worldwide

Microsoft is bringing exciting news for football fans as the tech giant and the Premier League are teaming up to bring major change to soccer, using artificial intelligence to create a more compelling experience for fans in the United Kingdom and beyond. This fresh five-year collaboration is designed to cater to more than 1.8 billion fans across 189 nations with tailored, intelligent, and interactive football coverage.

Central to the collaboration is Microsoft's formidable cloud and AI stack—Azure. It backs a new and improved Premier League Companion app. It will provide fans with live stats, highlight videos in multiple languages, and smart insights during matches. Microsoft's AI Copilot also assists fans to squad like a pro for their Fantasy League teams with real-time stats and predictions.

From the app, fans can now ask open-ended questions in their local language to get some interesting facts about the game and enhance their knowledge. The A.I. system draws from 30 seasons' worth of data, 300,000 articles, and 9,000 videos to answer fan questions and make smart recommendations. It's a personal assistant and life coach for football.

But this collaboration is for more than just the fans. The Premier League is also improving its behind-the-scenes tech, thanks to Microsoft 365, Power Platform, and Dynamics 365. It will help the league do better work internally and increase security and keep everything moving quickly and smoothly.

The aim, said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, is "to transport players to the center of action to connect them more closely than ever to the game." Richard Masters, CEO of the Premier League, also said the partnership will offer fans around the world exciting new opportunities.

Central to the project is taking historic match footages, articles, and stats and transforming them into living digital content. Everything will be made smart and available in real time. Fans will get match highlights, stats, and updates in their preferred language irrespective of their location.

Even in live matches, fans will see AI-generated overlays and smarter post-match analysis. The goal is to make football-watching experiences more enjoyable, individualized, and social for everyone.