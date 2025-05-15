Nvidia, AMD, and Qualcomm Lead Wave of AI Partnerships in Middle East

Saudi Arabia is formally increasing its AI capabilities via strategic partnerships with U.S. companies, coinciding with the $600 billion investment announced earlier this month by President Donald Trump following his visit to the Gulf states.

Among the highlights of these deals is a partnership between Nvidia and the recently revealed Saudi AI startup Humain, which is supported by the Public Investment Fund. Nvidia will send Humain more than 18,000 of its new GB300 Blackwell AI chips, one of the first installations of that extended technology. This silicon will run a 500-megawatt data center in Saudi Arabia, with which the kingdom hopes to become a world leader in artificial-intelligence infrastructure. AP News

Humain is joined by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in what is likely one of the most expansive deals, worth $10 billion, to build AI hardware infrastructure over the next five years. This partnership also entails the use of AMD's CPUs and GPUs alongside software assistance for AI cloud solutions.

US companies entering into cooperation with Humain now also include Qualcomm Inc., with both signing a memorandum of understanding on R&D and manufacture of data center central processors (CPUs). The partnership is focused on boosting data processing capacity in Saudi and bolstering the country's burgeoning ambitions for AI.

The partnerships are part of a wider push by Saudi Arabia to diversify its economy and lessen reliance on oil income. The kingdom is investing in AI and other digital technology to become a global center of innovation and advance its digital capabilities. To demonstrate the importance that the kingdom places on developing a mature AI infrastructure, Humain, which was established by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is being highlighted.

Social media firm DataVolt, based in Saudi Arabia, also conducted a poll regarding its $20 billion investment in U.S. AI data centers and energy infrastructure. What's more, U.S. tech giants, including Google, Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., AMD, and Uber, have committed to investing $80 billion in groundbreaking technologies in both countries.

Trump's Middle East trip points out the importance of economic cooperation and technical collaboration between the USA and Gulf countries. The MOUs signed during this trip aim to enhance global AI infrastructure development and strengthen regional ties.