Singapore police said the 26-year-old male student of the National University of Singapore (NUS) who was arrested on Saturday, May 11 for filming a female student in a residence hall bathroom, had changed his attire immediately after the alleged incident, to hide his identity and escape the investigation.

As per the police, during their investigation, it was revealed that the accused is also involved in other similar cases in the past. The police were first informed about the case on Saturday, at around 8.10 am that it took place at Raffles Hall.

After conducting an initial investigation, officers from the Clementi Police Division identified the male student as the suspect was captured on the recently installed CCTV camera and arrested him the same day. For further investigation, police also seized his laptop, mobile phones and other storage devices.

An NUS spokesperson stated that the university is assisting the police investigation and will take necessary disciplinary actions. He also mentioned that NUS is providing the 23-year-old female victim with "dedicated support and assistance."

Since April, NUS is working on making the campus security stricter to ensure the safety of its students. The authority took this initiative after a similar incident happened with another female student, Monica Baey, who raised her voice while seeking tougher action against her perpetrator, Nicholas Lim.

As per the spokesperson, the university has been enhancing the security by installing more CCTV cameras to have better coverage of each area. He also added that NUS is upgrading the shower cubicles and toilet locks for better security, and has increased patrols by the campus security officials.

The undergrad student of NUS, Bae, who was a victim of Peeping Tom incident, took to social media after she found out that the university had not done more against Lim, who filmed her while taking a shower in her hostel in November 2018.

After the social media post went viral, NUS authority published an official news release where they apologised to Baey and said, "When such offences are committed, the NUS Board of Discipline, which comprises student and faculty representatives, will also conduct its own disciplinary proceedings."

Later, Baey shared another post on social media and mentioned that the university has "acknowledged that the current disciplinary system dealing with sexual misconduct cases in the university is inadequate, organized a town hall to hear the concerns of the student body."

However, as per the police, on Monday the alleged accused of this recent incident would be charged with criminal trespass and with insulting the modesty of a woman.