Days after Lady Gaga sang the national anthem during the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, a conspiracy theory linking her with Hunter Biden has surfaced online. The wild claim stemmed from a leaked photo from Biden's laptop which features a woman resembling the singer.

The controversy surrounding the laptop of President Biden's younger son erupted after a leaked email claimed that he met with a top executive of Ukrainian energy firm, Burisma in 2015, at the behest of Hunter Biden.

The report was made on the basis of an email recovered from the damaged laptop of Hunter. Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, who had leaked the email to the outlet, had said that the laptop also contained a lot of graphic content.

Is it Lady Gaga in the Leaked Image?

The viral image shows a naked Biden looking into a mirror with two women in the background. While a fully clothed woman is seen lying on the bed, a tattooed naked woman with her blonde hair tied in a top bun can be seen smoking a pipe.

The conspiracy theorists captioned the image, "Lady Gaga, Is that you?" The image also appears to have a timeline suggesting it was clicked in Los Angeles, California on July 31, 2018.

To make their claim even more strong, the conspiracy theorists added an image of Lady Gaga with the similar top hairstyle and tattoos along with the leaked picture.

The viral theory gained momentum after a blog post titled, 'Exclusive! Lady Gaga! Who is in the photos with Hunter Biden?' was posted on USagainstmedia.

"APPEARS TO BE LADY GAGA WITH HUNTER BIDEN. Is this why she has been such a Biden supporter?" read the article. Several explicit pictures leaked from Biden's laptop were also posted in the article.

Social Media Reacts to the Viral Image

The leaked images from Biden's laptop surfaced after a user on GTV, a digital media platform operated by GTV Media Group, allegedly leaked the videos and images found on his laptop. The media organization was founded in April 2020 by ex-Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon and Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui.

The theory surrounding Lady Gaga and Hunter Biden certainly sparked a lot on interest on social media.

"Well. Now we know. The QUID PRO QUO runs deep. @ladygaga smokes crack with hunter biden. No wonder she got to sing at the inauguration. #BidenCrimeFamilly thanks Democrats for your votes. #declasseverything #DECLASSIFIED," wrote a user.

"That Biden family is sick. I felt sorry for Hunter's wife at the inauguration because Lady Gaga was featured. Remember the naked Gaga and Hunter pic that was floating around the internet," wrote another user.