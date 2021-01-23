US President Joe Biden took oath on the Masonic Illuminati Bible with an upside down cross during his inauguration ceremony on January 20th, claims a new conspiracy theory. Biden's bible, which caught fancy of the social media users, is a 128-year-old family heirloom.

According to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, Biden, who is a practicing Catholic, followed the tradition of many other presidents who used family-owned scriptures to take their oaths, including Ronald Reagan and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Biden is a Satanist, Claim Conspiracy Theorists on Social Media

Images showing Biden placing his left hand on a Bible held by his wife Jill Biden during the oath taking ceremony went viral for all the wrong reasons. One of the images was combined with a similar image of a Bible and captioned, "1884 Haydock Douay Rhelms Antique Family Bible Masonic Illuminati."

While one of the viral images was from the recent oath taking ceremony showing the top angle of the bible during the oath ceremony, the other was from when Biden was sworn in as the Vice President.

"Biden swore his oath on the Masonic illuminati Bible. This is a battle between good versus evil, it ain't over, because we absolutely know God wins. The people have to be shown exactly who the satanic lunatics really are. #Praybig #savethechildren It was a Satanic ritual, nothing else," wrote a user while sharing the controversial image.

"Biden took oath on Satinist book. Google and zoom, hinges are upside down cross. He sd in his family for 120 yrs. Harris laid her pocket book on top of Bible her husband held with gloves.. john roberts and Biden satanist and pedophiles," tweeted another user.

"When Biden swears on the Bible with a cross upside down, do you think the administration is going to do anything for America? We mean nothing to him. Just The satanic corporation," read another tweet.

Biden Used the Same Bible During His Various Oath Ceremonies

CNN reported that the five-inch-thick Bible features a Celtic cross on the cover and has been in the Biden family since 1893.

Biden used the Bible every time he took an oath of office, including during his first Senate swearing-in in 1973 and his swearings-in as vice president in 2009 and 2013, the outlet reported. The holy book was also used by Biden's eldest son, Beau Biden, when he was sworn in as Delaware Attorney General in 2007.

During an interview with late night talk show host Stephen Colbert, Biden had said, "It's just been a family heirloom on the Biden side of the family, and every important date is in there. For example, every time I've been sworn in for anything, the date has been on that and is inscribed on the Bible."