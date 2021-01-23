Legendary television and radio host Larry King passed away on Saturday at the age of 87. King who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month breathed his last at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The cause of his death has not been reported.

The renowned television host, who became a household name with his CNN show Larry King Live, interviewed several leaders and celebrities during his career that spanned over six decades. King, who received an Emmy award for lifetime achievement in 2011, is survived by three children, Larry Jr., Chance, and Cannon.

Larry King Battled Several Health Issues

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," a statement posted King's Facebook account stated.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," read the statement, adding that the grieving family asked for privacy. "The funeral arrangement and memorial service will be announced later."

CNN reported that King battled a number of health issues including multiple heart attacks. King also underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 1987. The legendary TV host was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017 for which he underwent surgery. He also underwent a procedure in 2019 to address angina.

Last year, King lost two of his children with weeks of each other. While 65-year-old Andy King, suffered a heart attack, the younger sibling Chaia King, 52, died after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Tributes Pour for Larry King

Soon after the news of King's passing away broke, celebrities offered their tributes on social media.

"Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way. New York sends condolences to his family and many friends," wrote New York Governor Andy Cuomo.

""Just heard the awful news about Larry King," Craig Ferguson tweeted. "He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word. So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles."

"Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was 'like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.' (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer," tweeted Piers Morgan.