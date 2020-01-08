CM Punk is apparently upset over a comment made by The Miz in the WWE Backstage. He vented out his anguish over the jibe at him with a harsh tweet before deleting it from his account on Twitter.

The Miz was the guest on FS1's WWE Backstage last evening. WWE Twitter account had posted a clip of him where a line mentioned by him did not go well with the Straight Edge Superstar. In the video, while taking his microphones off, he asks the host Renee Young, "It was the best... was it the best ever?"

Renee claims the episode in which Ember Moon was the guest was the best to which Miz responds, "Oh, sorry, I didn't 'change the culture. My bad. My bad." This was the link CM Punk had said when he made his debut on WWE Backstage.

Reacting to The Miz's comment, CM Punk tweeted, "Go suck a blood money covered dick in Saudi Arabia you f--king dork. [sic]" However, he has deleted the post as it started facing criticism from a section of his followers on the social media site.

In his first episode on aired 19 November, CM Punk had spoken about changing culture. "It's as simple as this, just when they think they've got the answers, I change the culture," WWE Inc had quoted him as saying.

CM Punk has made two appearances as an analyst on WWE Backstage, so far. He is expected to make his next appearance on 21 January. However, he has aired his frank views about the storylines.

In the sports-entertainment and had criticised Lana-Bobby Lashley's storyline.