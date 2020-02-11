The fourth guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions has been announced. After The Undertaker, Bill Goldberg and Kane, The Big Show (original name: Paul Donald Wight II) will be on the show which will be aired on WWE Network on 23 February.

The news was formally announced by WWE Network on Twitter and wrote, "... WELL, IT'S @WWETheBigShow!! The next episode of @steveaustinBSR's #BrokenSkullSessions premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8pm ET on WWE Network! [sic]"

The 48-year old is an 11-time WWE Champion who has also won 60-man battle royal at World War 3 and the 30-man André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 31.

Apart from professional wrestling, The Big Show has been part of features films and television series that include the Jingle All the Way, The Waterboy, Star Trek: Enterprise, Royal Pains, Psych and the action-drama Burn Notice.

It has to be noted that he was seen in the lead role in WWE Studios-funded comedy film Knucklehead.

Coming to Broken Skull Sessions, The Undertaker was the first guest on Steve Austin-hosted show. It met with tremendous response from the WWE as the Deadman had rarely come out of his character and speak his heart out. The first episode was aired immediately after WWE Survivor Series on Sunday, 17 November.

Bill Goldberg was the second guest on the show, which was telecast on Sunday, 15 December, immediately on WWE Network after TLC went off air. Kane was the third guest whose episode was premiered on 12 January.