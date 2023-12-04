North Carolina Mother Busts Teacher Sexually Assaulting Her Son in Parked Car Using Tracking App

A North Carolina mother used a tracking app to catch a teacher having sex with her son inside a parked car, according to prosecutors.

Gabriela Cartaya-Neufeld, 26, was arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with an 18-year-old student on Nov. 29, according to a statement released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Cartaya-Neufeld was charged with five counts of felony sexual activity with a student by a teacher. She was then taken to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. Citing court records, WNCT-TV reported that Cartaya-Neufeld was released the next day on a $75,000 secured bond.

Student's Mother Used Tracking App After Son Missed Rugby Practice

Cartaya-Neufeld appeared in court on Thursday, where allegations surfaced of the South Mecklenburg High School teacher having an illicit sexual relationship with one of her students.

Prosecutors claimed that the mother of the student caught wind of the alleged relationship over Thanksgiving. She allegedly grew suspicious when her son missed rugby practice. The mom reportedly used the Life360 app – a family safety location app – to track down her son at Park Road Park in south Charlotte.

"According to prosecutors, the mom drove to the park, where she reported seeing Cartaya-Neufeld and her son in a car having sex. She took photos of the car and license plate and then called police," WSOC-TV reported.

Cartaya-Neufeld and the Student Had Sex At Least 5 Times But Fewer Than 100 Times

Since October, the teacher and student had sex at least five times but fewer than 100 times, according to court documents. Prosecutors said the alleged sexual encounters happened at the home of the student's mother, Cartaya-Neufeld's home, and car.

Additionally, there were reportedly rumors swirling at the South Mecklenburg High School about the illegal relationship. At one point, school administrators reportedly questioned the student and the teacher about the allegations.

The principal of South Mecklenburg High School said in a statement, "Although I cannot discuss personnel information, I wanted to inform you that we take this matter seriously. We share your concerns regarding this situation. The safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to us all, and while this is a troubling situation, it is being managed by law enforcement."

According to the school's website, Cartaya-Neufeld is listed as a science teacher for ninth through 12th-grade students. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed she started working for the school system in 2020. The judge ordered Cartaya-Neufeld to wear an electronic monitoring device over the alleged sex crimes.