Nokia is all set to launch its 2020 series of smartphones at the Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona. The upcoming series of devices include phones across all price ranges, the Nokia1.3 being the cheapest.

As is known, being part of Google's Android One program, the Nokia 1.3 would run on the vanilla version of the latest Android. But what about the other specifications HMD Global has featured in the device? Killing all curiosity, the latest rumor hints at its detailed specifications.

According to the rumor, the Nokia 1.3 would run on Android 10 GO edition and come with a 6-inch LCD with 1080P resolution with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device is rumored to measure at 146.56 mm x 70.46 mm.

The Nokia 1.3 would be powered by a hex-core Mediatek SoC coupled with 1 GB RAM memory. The device would support GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 | WCDMA 1, 5, 8 | LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 4 networks and could support LTE Cat. 4, 150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL VoLTE.

The 4G VoLTE smartphone would also come with 16GB internal storage with expandability support of up to 128 GB. The Nokia 1.3 is also supposed to pack a 4000 mAh battery and might offer 25.7 days of standby time in 4G standby mode and offer 12.7 hours of talk time in 3G network. It would feature a 3.5 mm audio out port and support all the popular multimedia file-formats including 3G2, 3GP, AAC, AMR, ASF, M4A, MKV, MP3 and MP4.

Under the hood, the Nokia 1.3 would house an 8 MP camera accompanied by a LED flash and a 5 MP selfie camera on the top front.

The Nokia 1.3 would come in two colors - charcoal and cyan - and be available between SGD 151 to SGD 166. The smartphone is expected to be available in the brick-and-mortar and online stores starting end-March 2020.

Nokia is about to unveil its premium 5G device 8.2, an affordable 5G smartphone called 5.2 alongside Nokia 1.3.