Finland-based smartphone maker HMD Global is rumored to roll out a new smartphone at MWC Barcelona 2020, slated to be held next month. The flagship smartphone is purported to come with the top-line Qualcomm processor Snapdragon 865, hinting at 5G connectivity for faster use. Naturally, the device may also come with 8 GB or more RAM to offer incredible performance all around. But the company might roll out the device eyeing photography buffs.

A report by valued Nokia tipster NokiaPowerUser says the upcoming smartphone could appear in the market as the successor to its latest flagship 9.1 PureView. Starting from the Symbian Belle operating system powered PureView 808, Nokia recorded remarkable success with its PureView series of devices.

Unlike other Nokia-made smartphones, PureView devices focus more on the camera aspect to offer better photography regardless of lighting conditions. The company recently launched a PureView device called Nokia PureView 9 and was rumored to launch a Snapdragon 855 powered smartphone dubbed PureView 9.1. But the report claims that the manufacturer might have shelved the idea in order to focus more on another version with the S865 processor. The smartphone is supposed to run on the Vanilla Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. It would count in the first list of devices to taste Android 11.

As expected, the Nokia PureView 9.2 would come with robust camera sensors and might retain Toshiba-made sensors used in earlier PureView smartphones. However, the upcoming device might not feature its Light Camera Technology and instead introduce something new to impress the smartphone community. The rumor also hints that the forthcoming smartphone might be rolled out in the first half of 2020.

MWC 2020 would see a few big smartphone releases. South Korean smartphone maker Samsung would launch its S20 flagship series. Unlike its previous flagships, the Galaxy S20 series would come with an Ultra model featuring top-line camera features to take on the competition. According to several leaks, the Galaxy S20 Ultra might come with a 108 MP primary camera sensor, 48 MP telephoto camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, a ToF 3D camera and a dual pixel PDAF 40 MP selfie camera. The smartphone would also come powered with SnapDragon 865 SoC coupled and run on Android 10.