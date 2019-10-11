After winning the 2019 Nobel Prize for physics, Professor Didier Queloz from Switzerland revealed that alien life will be discovered in the next 30 years. Queloz also added that earth might not be the only planet in the universe that is hosting life.

"I can't believe we are the only living entity in the universe. There are just way too many planets, way too many stars, and the chemistry is universal. The chemistry that led to life has to happen elsewhere. So I am a strong believer that there must be life elsewhere," said Queloz, The Telegraph reports.

However, Queloz suggested that the alien life that will be discovered in the future may not be similar to the green men depicted in Hollywood sci-fi films.

"Life doesn't just mean a green man coming to you, life started way before animals were crawling on the surface of the earth," added Queloz.

It was Professor Queloz who initially discovered a planet outside the solar system long back in 1995 while he was still a PhD student. Queloz won the Nobel prize alongside fellow researcher Michel Mayor, his PhD supervisor at Princeton. The exoplanet discovery made by Queloz had revolutionized human understanding about the space outside the solar system, and since their initial discovery, more than 4100 exoplanets have been discovered.

A few weeks back, Dr Jim Green, a chief NASA scientist had claimed that alien life will be discovered in the next few months on Mars by NASA. However, the scientist also added that the world is not prepared to accept the reality of extraterrestrial existence.

" It will be revolutionary. It's like when Copernicus stated 'no we go around the Sun.' Completely revolutionary. It will start a whole new line of thinking. I don't think we're prepared for the results. We're not. I've been worried about that because I think we're close to finding it, and making some announcements," said Greene.