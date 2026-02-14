No Tail to Tell Episode 9: Everything We Know So Far

No Tail to Tell episode 9 will air on SBS TV on Friday (February 20) at 9:50 PM KST. The fantasy romance drama, starring Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon, will not return with a new episode this week. The followers of this fantasy romance drama will have to wait until February 20 to find out what lies ahead for Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol.

Previously, Eun Ho found the solution to all her problems. She realized that heaven wants her to make up for her mistakes. With the help of Si Yeol and the eight-tailed fox, she started gaining power. But things took an unexpected turn after the shaman realized that he could easily take his revenge. Will Eun Ho get in trouble in the upcoming episode?

No Tail to Tell, the SBS drama starring Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon, is taking a short hiatus this week. The miniseries will return with episode 9 on Friday (February 20) at 9:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the next episode of No Tail to Tell on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of No Tail to Tell:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

No Tail to Tell premiered on SBS TV on Friday (January 16) at 9:50 PM KST. It features actress Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a nine-tailed fox who transforms into a human after getting entangled with globally famous soccer star Kang Si Yeol (portrayed by Lomon). Screenwriter Park Chan Young wrote the script with Jo Ah Young. Kim Jung Kwon directed the mini-series.

The supporting cast includes Lee Si Woo as nine-tailed fox Geum Ho, Kim Tae Woo as shaman Jang Do Cheol, Choi Seung Yoon as Lee Yoon, an arrogant and wealthy fourth-generation heir of Geumsu Group, Joo Jin Mo as Pagun, Jang Dong Joo as Hyun Woo Seok, a former National Soccer player, Lee Seung Joon as Hyun Sang Chul, Woo Seok's father, Cha Mi Kyung as Kim Bok Soon, Si Yeol's grandmother, and Hong Soo Hyun as Hong Yeon Su, Si Yeol's agent for nine years.