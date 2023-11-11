"No possibility" of Gaza Ceasefire": Biden; Says Committed to Bring Hostages Home

US President Joe Biden on Thursday, declared a firm stance on the Gaza conflict, stating unequivocally that there is "no possibility" of a ceasefire. Speaking to reporters before departing on Air Force One, he emphasized the commitment of the U.S. government to continue its efforts until the hostages are released.

Biden acknowledged the ongoing optimism regarding the hostages' release, assuring the families of those in Gaza, "We're not going to stop until we get them out."

The UN Office for the Coordinator of Humanitarian Affairs reported that around 50,000 Palestinians have moved from northern to southern Gaza through the established humanitarian corridors.

This comes after the Israel Defense Forces implemented a formalized humanitarian pause under pressure from the Biden administration. As developments unfold, the U.S. remains actively involved in diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Addressing the effectiveness of retaliatory strikes in the Middle East, Biden mentioned their strategic impact and revealed that he requested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to implement a pause of more than three days. When asked about frustration with Netanyahu, Biden admitted, "It's taking a little longer than I hoped."

In a positive development, Biden welcomed Israel's decision to formalize humanitarian pauses in the fighting, considering it a "step in the right direction." He assured, "I will continue to advocate for civilian safety and focus on increasing aid to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza."

White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, revealed that the U.S. has actively engaged with Israel to emphasize the importance of humanitarian pauses. Kirby stated, "Today, the Israelis have announced some potentially important steps in this direction."

Kirby detailed the establishment of two humanitarian corridors in northern Gaza, allowing civilians to flee the active hostilities. The first corridor, open for several hours daily, has already facilitated the movement of thousands to safer areas in the south. A second route along the coastal road aims to assist more civilians in reaching safety.

Expressing concern about potential hindrances from Hamas, Kirby stressed the need for expanding humanitarian supplies and assistance in regions where civilians are relocating in southern Gaza.