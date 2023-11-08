3- Day Pause: Biden Calls Netanyahu with Proposal for Securing Release of Hostages

In another bid to solve the hostage crisis in Gaza U.S. President Joe Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and suggested that a three-day pause in the conflict could aid in securing the release of hostages, as reported by Axios, citing U.S. and Israeli officials.

According to Axios, discussions involve a potential plan coordinated between the U.S., Israel, and Qatar. The proposal outlines that during the pause, Hamas, the militant group in control of Gaza, would release between 10 to 15 hostages. This ceasefire period would allow for the verification of the hostages' identities and the submission of a list containing their names.

A statement from the White House on Monday highlighted that Biden and Netanyahu deliberated on the concept of 'tactical pauses'. These pauses would provide civilians the opportunity to safely depart from areas affected by the ongoing conflict, ensuring essential aid reaches those in need and potentially facilitating the release of hostages.

Biden had previously also stressed the necessity of halting the conflict to aid in the rescue of hostages trapped in the war-torn region of Gaza.

The proposal marks a diplomatic effort to alleviate the crisis and potentially secure the release of individuals held captive amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas. This proposal comes amid ongoing tensions in the region, and the potential ceasefire and hostage release plan could mark a crucial moment in the quest for a temporary cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages.

Israeli officials have reported that at least 240 people were kidnapped during the October 7th Hamas terrorist attack in Israel, with two elderly Israeli women and two Americans already released by Hamas. According to Israeli assessments, Hamas holds approximately 180 hostages, while the Palestinian Islamic Jihad holds 40, and roughly 20 individuals loosely affiliated with militant factions are also holding hostages, as confirmed by two Israeli officials.

Hamas claimed on Tuesday that it was prepared to release 12 foreign nationals it is holding hostage, but this action has been hindered by Israel's airstrikes and ground operations.

It remains to be seen how this proposal will develop and whether all parties involved will agree to the suggested ceasefire as a means to assist civilians and potentially secure the release of those held captive.