No Plans to Send Combat Troops to Israel or Gaza: Kamala Harris

In a recent interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," United States Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated the United States' firm stance not to send combat troops to Israel or Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.

Harris emphasized, "We have absolutely no intention, nor do we have any plans, to send combat troops into Israel or Gaza, period." This statement came in response to questions regarding the potential involvement of U.S. troops in the Middle East conflict.

The Vice President, who has been actively engaged in discussions and phone conversations concerning the crisis in the Middle East, expressed her full support for the government's plans. She asserted her support for Israel's right to defend itself, saying, "By most estimates, at least 1,400 Israelis are dead. Israel, without any question, has a right to defend itself."

However, Harris also emphasized the importance of distinguishing between Hamas and the Palestinian population. She stated, "That being said, it is very important that there be no conflation between Hamas and the Palestinians. The Palestinians deserve equal measures of safety and security, self-determination, and dignity, and we have been very clear that the rules of war must be adhered to and that there be humanitarian aid that flows."

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a separate conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reiterated the United States' commitment to Israel's right to defend its citizens from terrorism. The leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to locate and secure the release of hostages and emphasized the need to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza.

Amid concerns about the conflict potentially spreading beyond Gaza, Vice President Harris echoed President Biden's warning to Iran, stating simply, "Don't. One word. Pretty straightforward."

Addressing questions about the possibility of President Biden not completing his term and who might replace him, Harris refused to engage in hypothetical scenarios.

She affirmed her focus on the current responsibilities, saying, "I'm not going to engage in that hypothetical because Joe Biden is very much alive and running for re-election. I hear from a lot of different people, a lot of different things. But let me just tell you, I'm focused on the job. Our democracy is on the line. I, frankly, in my head, do not have time for parlor games when we have a president who is running for re-election. That's it."

The United States continues to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East and uphold its commitment to a diplomatic approach to the ongoing conflict.