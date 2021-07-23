No New Episode of Hospital Playlist Season 2 on July 29; When will Episode 7 Air?

Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 7 will not air on July 29 as the telecast of this chapter has been postponed for a week. The medical drama will return on tvN with a new episode on August 5, and the viewers will have to wait until then to find out what lies ahead for their favorite characters.

However, the followers of this mini-series do not have to be disappointed about the delay in the telecast of the new chapter because they can still watch their favorite characters onscreen next week. The show is taking a short break from its usual telecast to give a special treat to all its viewers across the globe, according to an industry insider.

What will Air on tvN Next Thursday?

Instead of airing the seventh episode, tvN will air a special episode of Hospital Playlist on July 29 for the fans of this medical drama. The special chapter will consist of several interesting segments for the viewers, including several video commentaries by the cast members, behind-the-scenes stories, and some band details.

The followers of this mini-series can look forward to lots of fun moments, exciting stories, and many more in the special episode. All the lead cast members of the show, including Jo Jung Seok, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jang Kyoung Ho, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Dae Myung, are likely to appear in the episode that will air on Thursday at 9 pm KST.

Why is Hospital Playlist Season 2 Taking a Break?

The medical drama series is reportedly taking a short break because of the filming delays that were caused due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, according to YTN. But an industry insider said the delay in the telecast of Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 7 did not happen due to an unavoidable situation.

"Hospital Playlist 2' will be taking a break on July 29. After airing episode 6 tonight (July 22) at 9 p.m., we will air a special broadcast on July 29 and episode 7 the week after that. We will produce and air a special episode that includes behind-the-scenes stories, stories about the band, video commentaries by the actors, and more," the source said.

When and How to Watch Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 7 Live Online?

The tvN medical drama will air a new episode of its second season on August 7 at 9 pm KST. K-drama fans in Korea can watch the chapter on TV or stream it on the official website of tvN. Korean drama lovers across the globe can watch the episode with subtitles on Netflix.