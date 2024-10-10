No Gain No Love Star Shin Min Ah in Talks to Portray Express in Upcoming Fantasy Romance Drama

Actress Shin Min Ah, who received lots of love from K-drama fans worldwide for portraying Son Hae Yeong in the tvN drama No Gain No Love, is in talks to play an empress in the upcoming fantasy drama. A K-media outlet reported on Wednesday (October 10) that Our Blues actress will play the female lead in the upcoming mini-series.

The actress' agency, AM Entertainment, released a statement in response to the report. According to the entertainment company, Min Ah received an offer to play the female lead in the upcoming drama The Remarried Empress. She is currently reviewing the offer.

"Shin Min Ah received an offer to star in The Remarried Empress and is currently reviewing it," AM Entertainment shared.

The Remarried Empress is an upcoming fantasy romance drama, which will revolve around the life of a perfect empress. It is based on a fantasy romance web novel. The story takes viewers through the struggles of an empress from the Eastern Empire after she decides to divorce her husband, the emperor. She makes the tough decision soon after learning about her life partner's intentions to make his mistress the empress. The female lead's determination to become an empress elsewhere if she cannot become one at the place she is determined to be is the main plot.

Netizens' Reactions

The casting news received mixed reactions from the netizens. The followers of this Webtoon were not happy about casting Min Ah as the female lead. But the followers of No Gain No Love Star were excited about it.

My fav webtoon. I hope the stories would not change. Its a shame that the character casting not meet reader expectation.

I think they are gonna change it to the ancient period, choosing one of Silla, Goguryeo or Goryeo era. Or they should just follow the example of Alchemy of Souls and create a whole new fantasy world.

Looking forward to it & hope she'll be lesser nerve-racking like in Arang & The Magistrate.

Got mixed feelings with this. In Historical Manhwa, eras are also part of the appeal besides the story, they would obviously change this to joseon as they couldn't do and replicate the original western era vibe. This will either be a hit or miss.

I have imagined Seo Yea Ji from the start of reading the novel. Why they do this me.

Isn't Seo Yea Ji supposed to be the lead earlier?

I love her. So glad she's doing this.