No Gain No Love Episode 4 Recap, Reviews, and Reactions 

No Gain No Love episode 4 aired on tvN on Tuesday (September 3) at 8:50 pm KST. It followed Son Hae Young as she enjoyed her life after marriage. Kim Ji Wook helped her keep their fake marriage a secret from the people around them. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video.

No Gain No Love Episode 4 Recap

Son Hae Young dealt with separation anxiety after Kim Ji Wook left without a word in No Gain No Love episode 4. The couple enjoyed a night together at a hotel after their fake marriage. Hae Young went for a trip alone the next morning. When she returned, Ji Wook disappeared. She looked for him everywhere, including the convenience store. When Hae Young asked the new part-timer about Ji Wook, the youngster said he was a replacement. He also handed over the cat Ji Wook and Hae Young decided to adopt with her.

Hae Young moved on and focussed on her career. She won the Grand Prize in an in-house competition and became the team leader. The female lead missed her fake husband from time to time. Whenever Hae Young thinks about Ji Wook, she visits the convenience store and asks about her fake husband. After a while, she lost hope. Hae Young focused on her new position and got along with the staff members when Ji Wook appeared in front of her.

Nam Ja Yeon - Yeo Ha Jun Romance

Nam Ja Yeon and Yeo Ha Jun were high school friends. The viewers get to know about their teen days through a flashback sequence. Ja Yeon and Ha Jun met each other outside the classroom when both of them received punishment from their homeschool teacher. Hae Young walked in as Ja Yeon's guardian.

When the two former friends unexpectedly met each other during the female lead's wedding, they remembered their school days. They decided to become friends again. Unfortunately, things unexpectedly turned after Ha Jun's boss, Bok Gyu Hyeon, started posting hate comments online against Ja Yeon and her work. Since Ja Yeon did not reveal her job details to her high school friend because of embarrassment, she found it difficult to tell the truth.

Although Ja Yeon knows everything about the person who harassed her through online comments, she did not share the details with anyone, including Hae Young. Gyu Hyeon knows the relationship between Jae Yeon and Ha Jun could become a threat to him. It remains to be seen how the young businessman will deal with the crisis.

Netizens' Reactions

So this is turning into an office romance, something like "Cinderella at 2 AM?" Hopefully then working together will bring them closer.

I already love the chemistry between Woo Seok and Shin Min Ah. Both of them nailed the comedic scene so well! I hope to see them as main leads in the future.

She slays all appearances, what's even the event that she dressed up like that? The idea of Hae Yeong dressing in rock/punk style never comes to my mind.

There is a slight difference between his tone in the first and second clips. he makes the second one sound a bit shady(?) which adds more flavor to the line, that's an actor.