NJ Driver Runs Over Woman With His SUV Three Times; The Terrifying Moment Caught On Camera

A horrendous video of a road rage crime from New Jersey has surfaced where a man is shown running over a woman with his SUV repeatedly. Confirmed on 13th April by the Union County Prosecutor's Office, the video shows Vincent Jean, 56, driving his silver Mitsubishi over the victim, 23, after they were involved in a small traffic accident close by.

When the victim tried clicking pictures of the SUV as evidence for the police, the male driver attacked the woman who was trying to run away from him. Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said in a statement, "At that point, the suspect drove his car directly at the victim and she began to run onto the lawn to avoid being struck, the suspect drove onto the lawn and struck the victim, then drove over her before backing up and deliberately running her over a second time."

The footage also reveals shocked witnesses yelling for Jean to stop the assault. The police caught up with Jean later Tuesday in his damaged SUV in Elizabeth. He was charged with counts including first-degree attempted murder and third-degree assault by auto.

"Vincent Jean, 56, of Elizabeth, has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury, third-degree endangering an injured victim and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose," the Union County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Detailing how the attack had happened, the following statement was made - "Shortly after 8:30 yesterday morning, Elizabeth Police Officers responded to the area of Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road on the report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. Once they arrived, they discovered a 23-year-old female lying on the front lawn of a residence on Salem Avenue, suffering from numerous severe injuries. She was subsequently transported to University Hospital in critical condition. Later that morning, Elizabeth Patrol Officers located Jean sitting alone in the driver's seat of his parked, damaged SUV on Jefferson Avenue in the City. He was ultimately charged, taken into custody and remains in the County Jail pending a Court appearance."

As per online records, Jean is currently held at the Union County Jail awaiting a pre-trial detention hearing and it is still not certain if he has hired an attorney to comment on his behalf.