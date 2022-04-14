2 Inmates at Edna Mahan Women's Jail Become Pregnant After Sex With Transgender Prisoners

Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women has once again hogged the limelight for all wrong reasons as two of its women inmates became pregnant after having consensual sex with a transgender prisoner.

The correctional facility in Clinton is the New Jersey's only women prison that has courted number of controversies over last one year varying from inhuman behavior to sexual assault on the inmates.

According to a recent report published in NJ.com two women inmates had filed lawsuits alleging the officers for subjecting them to cruel punishment and sexual assault.

Repeated Incidents of Sexual Harassment of Women Inmates

It is pertinent to mention that last year as many owing to the ongoing complaints against the prison bosses the New Jersey Governor had also planned to close the prison.

A large number of people including the social activists have taken to the social media stating that the case of pregnant jail inmates could be a part of the bigger crime. They are suspecting that these women inmates could be the victims of sexual abuse as this is nothing new for the prison in question.

However, as reported by the Daily Mail, DOC's external affairs executive director Dan Sperrazza stated that the pregnant women had engaged in intercourse willingly, following several accusations of abuse at the jail.

A twitter user replying to @Rouge_Rosie and @GovMurphy wrote, " The ---should have impeached Philth over the existing situation at Edna Mahan. Rape, abuse and now this. Philth should resign! @njassemblydems @NJAssemblyGOP @senatenj @NJSenDems."

Another user expressed, "He is still a man. Two inmates at all-women's New Jersey prison are PREGNANT after both had sex with the same transgender inmate man. Edna Mahan houses 27 transgender prisoners, and over 800 cisgender women does not require transgender inmates to have reassignment surgery."

Replying to @salltweets, a tweet stated, " Last year it was announced that this prison would be closed, in part bc of abuse by . . . men. Is it ok to leave it open now that "women" are doing the raping? It's the only women's prison in NJ and there was no info then on where the women would go."