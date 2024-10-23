Nicole Kidman Says She Had to Pause Filming Erotic Movie 'Babygirl' Because She Didn't Want to 'Orgasm' Anymore

Nicole Kidman has revealed that she was "so turned on" during the filming of her new erotic drama "Babygirl" that she had to pause production temporarily. The 57-year-old actress stars alongside "The Iron Claw" star Harris Dickinson, 28 in the upcoming erotic film.

In this kinky movie, Kidman plays a powerful businesswoman who jeopardizes her career and family life to engage in a passionate affair with her much younger intern, played by "Where the Crawdads Sing" actor Dickinson. In a candid new interview with The Sun, Nicole shared that filming the scenes with Harrison and Antonio Banderas, 64, who plays her husband Jacob, was often too much to cope with.

Too Much to Handle in Bed

"There were times when we were shooting where I was like, 'I don't want to orgasm any more,'" Kidman told the Sun. The "Big Little Lies" star took on the project as a way to push her limits, but the experience included moments that were just too difficult for her to manage.

"There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It's like, 'Don't touch me," she said.

"I don't care if I am never touched again in my life!" she added.

Dickinson also revealed during a press conference that he would ask the cast and crew to "give him a moment" whenever he needed some space on set.

The sultry trailer for the upcoming film is already providing viewers with a sneak peek of what to expect, showcasing the intense sexual tension that spills over the screen.

"It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout," Kidman said.

Not the First Time

This isn't the first occasion Kidman has challenged norms with her sexual roles. She appeared in an orgy scene alongside her then-husband, Tom Cruise, in the 1999 film "Eyes Wide Shut," and portrayed a prostitute who pretended to have an orgasm while Ewan McGregor's character sang in the 2001 movie "Moulin Rouge."

"I've always been on a quest as an actor, I'm always going, 'Where have I not been? And what can I explore as a human being?'" she recently told People.

Away from the big screen, the mother of four is married to country music star Keith Urban. The couple tied the knot in 2006 and has two daughters, Sunday and Faith.

Before this, she was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, and they adopted two children: daughter Isabella, 30, and son Connor, 28.

"Babygirl" is being helmed as Kidman's most provocative film yet, following her surprising performance in a steamy scene from "The Perfect Couple."

In this new series, Kidman and Liev Schreiber, 56, play a married duo entangled in a murder mystery, adapted from a well-known novel.

One particularly daring scene shows the couple in a passionate embrace by a window.

"Babygirl" will be released in theaters on Christmas Day.