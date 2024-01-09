How Did Thaina Fields Die? Porn Star Who Once Complained of Sexual Abuse in Adult Industry Mysteriously Found Dead at Her Home Aged 24

A porn star, who once complained of sexual abuse in the adult film industry, has been found dead at her home. Adult star, Thaina Fields, 24, was found dead in her residence in Trujillo, Peru, on January 6, as reported by local media. Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of death for the 24-year-old porn star and are investigating the incident.

Thaina gained prominence for her roles in porn films produced by Milky Peru, such as 'Horny Teacher' and 'New Boss.' However, just eight months ago, Thaina, whose real name is Abigail, disclosed that she had experienced "very strong" sexual abuse when she initially entered the adult entertainment industry.

Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Last year, Thaina claimed that she suffered sexual abuse when she was new to the porn film industry. "I have suffered sexual harassment and abuse after starting to create adult content. It's very strong," she had said at that time.

"At first I said that I couldn't sue and many thought that by hiring me they could do what they wanted with me, but then I came home, took a bath and cried.

"He told me that I had to be strong and I let it go. It happened to me many times.

"It is very difficult to be a woman and create adult content when society is literally in s**t."

Content creator and close friend Alejandra Sweet said: "Thaina, beautiful, from where you are, you shine like a star and I am sure of that, I can't say more.

"I was just hoping that you would respond to my last message. A kiss to heaven."

Industry Shocked

Production company Milky Peru also paid tribute to Thaina following her death. "We can't believe this, we refuse to be without you, we would like to see you one more time, my "Chinis," Milky Peru said.

"We hope someone wakes us up from this bad dream, you will always be in our hearts. Thank you for allowing us to be part of your life. we love, my 'Chinis'."

Thaina's death comes months after the passing of Sophie Anderson, a British porn star who, like Thaina, had suffered sexual abuse. Anderson, 36, died in November, just weeks after the death of her boyfriend, former Crystal Palace footballer Oliver Spedding.

The causes of death for both individuals have not been publicly disclosed.

In September, Anderson's relationship with Spedding took a troubling turn when he falsely announced on social media that she had died. He made a bizarre claim that she had overdosed before ultimately deleting the post.

The false announcement prompted concern from Sophie Anderson's friends, including her co-star Rebecca More. Rebecca More took to Twitter to express relief, stating, "I've just had a phone call from Suffolk police informing me that the Metropolitan Police can confirm they have spoken to Sophie, and she is ok."

Anderson rose to prominence after a video with fellow actress Rebecca More, where they branded themselves the 'C**k Destroyers,' gained significant popularity in 2018. She featured in various other videos, including 'Fake Taxi' and 'House of Taboo.'