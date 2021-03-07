Nicolas Cage and His Marriages: Meet Riko Shibata And Four Former Wives

Ghost Rider fame Nicolas Cage has married a young Japanese woman named Riko Shibata. This is the actor's fifth marriage after spending part of his life with his other four wives starting with Lisa Marie Presley. The actor tied the knot with the 26-year-old Riko at a small and private ceremony formalized in Japanese as well as in Catholic traditions.

The actor's marriage with the woman who is even younger than his 30-year-old son Weston Coppola Cage, took place at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas last month. While this comes as a surprise to all his fans, it isn't new for the Oscar winner, who had four more wives earlier. Meet the four lovely ladies who were a part of Cage's life.

Cage's First Wife Patricia Arquette

American actor Patricia Arquette is popular for her work in films and television. She has been honored with several accolades including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, among others. Patricia Arquette and cage got married in 1995, but couldn't sustain their relationship for long. Cage filed for divorce in November 2000. They had a son Enzo Rossi. Arquette later got married to American actor and director Thomas Jane.

Cage's Second Wife Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley is a popular American singer-songwriter. She is the daughter and only child of the famous Hollywood pair Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Presley predominantly worked in the music industry and issued three albums. She got married to Cage in August 2002 and filed for divorce in less than four months after their union marking one of the shortest marriages in Hollywood. In 2006, Lisa Presley got remarried to musician Michael Lockwood.

Third Wife Alice Kim

Alice Kim, born Alice Yung Kim, met Cage in 2004 when she was working as a 19-year-old waitress. Being raised in Los Angeles, California, Kim loved to travel. She was 20 years younger than Cage and worked at LA's Kabuki restaurant. Both tied the knot quickly so that Kim could accompany the actor to South Africa for his film Lord of War.

Fourth Wife Erika Koike

Nicholas Cage's fourth marriage marks Hollywood's shortest union being able to sustain not even above four days. The actor's short-lived marriage with Erika Koike left him quite upset. He dated Koike since April 2018 before tying the knot.

Fifth Wife Riko Shibata

Riko Shibata, the newest and maybe the final bride of Cage is 31 years younger than the Ghost Rider actor. The young Japanese woman tied the knot with the 57-year-old actor in Las Vegas. Cage bought her a black diamond ring for their engagement.