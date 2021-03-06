Zhuang Lingyun Death: Why Did Taiwanese Singer Commit Suicide?

Singer Zhuang Lingyun has died after she fell from a school building on Friday, March 5. Lingyun was rushed to a hospital, but doctors couldn't save her. She died two hours after reaching the hospital. According to the police, the Taiwanese singer's death is not normal and ruled out that there's foul play. The singer who was discovered at a talent show was mentored by Jam Hsiao and Yoga Lin. The young and talented singer Zhuang Lingyun was 21.

Taiwanese media reportedly that the young artist was involved in a fight with her family just before the fatal incident. According to a media website, the 21-year-old fledgling artiste went to her alma mater at 3:00 PM looking for her former teacher. The singer reportedly, with so much going through in her life, wanted to have a conversation. Later she was also spotted going to the school library, which is situated on the 10th floor all by herself before falling to death.

Various speculations revolving around her death are rife in the media. It is said that Zhuang's strained relationship with her family and father may be the reason leading to her demise. Reports have it that the singer fought with her family last month.]

During the family feud, Zhuang Lingyun's father slapped her twice. After the incident, the singer was forced to lodge a police complaint against domestic violence. She also went to the hospital for treatment due to the heated conversation and fight with her father. It has also been reported that Zhuang didn't return to her home and spent the night at her close friend's place.

Before falling from the school building, the young singer even made a phone call to her boyfriend to narrate her ordeal with her father. Zhuang's Instagram posts reveal nothing suspicious as everything seem to have gone smooth days before the singer's suspicious suicide. Zhuang has over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

