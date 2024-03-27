Nicki Minaj Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction after Her Boobs Fall Out Mid-Concert as She Scolds Fans for Not Telling Her [WATCH]

Nicki Minaj experienced the biggest embarrassment of her life after suffering a wardrobe malfunction that exposed her breasts during a concert in Orlando, Florida, on Friday. According to a video shared on Instagram, the incident took place at the Kia Center during Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" tour.

The singer was passing her microphone to fans while performing the chorus of her 2014 hit song "The Night Is Still Young" when her boobs popped out of her dress. In the video, Minaj, 41, can be seen clutching onto the yellow fabric of her dress as she hands the microphone to someone in the crowd as she suffers a major nip slip.

All Out for Nicki

The wardrobe malfunction happened after the "Super Bass" singer asked someone to put down their phone "and live in the moment." "Oh my God, my boob," the singer mouthed. The "Super Bass" rapper didn't initially realize that her bare breast had been exposed for a few seconds while listening to the fan's rendition of a deep cut from her album "The Pinkprint."

The visibly surprised "Anaconda" singer quickly adjusted her outfit before requesting the audience member to return the microphone.

"Meanwhile my boob is out and no one f – – king told me," Minaj said. "Thanks, Barbz. My whole boob was out!"

"That's what I get for talking about people," she added.

"I'm not doing this tonight," Minaj continued, striding back toward her band. "I'm not playing with y'all."

Nicki Unmoved

Several fans found the wardrobe malfunction amusing. "She's hilarious," one person wrote in the comment section of the clip.

"I love these moments," a second person joked.

"T-tty out n allll THATS MY QUEEEEEEN," a third person exclaimed.

The embarrassing wardrobe malfunction came after Minaj unexpectedly had to cancel her performance in New Orleans at the last minute, hours before she was set to take the stage.

"You mean so much to me & I hate that things didn't go as planned. Within the next few days, I hope to update our schedule with a new date that I can give you 100% of myself & nothing less. You don't deserve to pay for a tkt to see me up there rapping with the flu. Absolutely NOT," she later explained to her fans.

The rapper is set to make multiple stops across the US before heading to the UK, where she will continue her tour in Manchester, England in May 2024.

Minaj's setlist includes her hit "Barbie World," which was featured in the Oscar-nominated film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

She has also performed songs like "Anaconda," "Super Bass," "Monster," "Moment 4 Life," and "Starships." Notably, Minaj has occasionally refused to perform "Starships," claiming it was "stupid."