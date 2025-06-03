Nickerson Substitute Teacher Charged with Engaging in Sexual Acts with Her Student, Another Teen

A Reno County substitute teacher is facing several charges involving sexual contact with a student, hosting a house party and serving alcohol to minors.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office investigated the case at the request of Reno County. According to court records, Whitney Shull has been charged with one count of unlawful sexual relations, one count of attempted unlawful sexual relations, one count of aggravated sexual battery of a person 16 or older, and two counts of unlawfully hosting minors consuming alcoholic liquor or cereal malt beverage.

Shull Allegedly Had Sexual Contact with Two Teens, Held Down a Third Teen to Unsuccessfully Engage in a Sex Act

According to a complaint filed in Reno County District Court, Shull is accused of engaging in sexual acts with two teens; one consensual and one non-consensual (when the alleged victim was unconscious), and held down the wrists of a third teen to unsuccessfully engage in a sex act.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office says that the crimes allegedly occurred "on or between" Jan. 31 and March 15, 2025. The complaint against Shull clarifies that the case involved 16 and 17-year-olds, at least one of whom was "a student enrolled at the school where Whitney Shull was employed."

Shull was employed as a substitute teacher by the Nickerson USD 309 school district. Her teaching license is due for expiry on June 30.

The district's superintendent told KSN News that Shull worked as a part-time teacher for the district until earlier this year. "All I can confirm for you is that she was a part-time, substitute teacher until April of this year. Anything else you need to know will need to come from the law enforcement agencies handling the investigation," Superintendent Curtis Nightingale told the outlet.

Shull Barred from Contacting Victims

Shull, who was arrested Monday morning by Hutchinson Police, is free on a $20,000 bond, with her initial court appearance expected early next week. She has since bonded out of jail.

Magistrate Judge Jeff Newsum has also issued a protective order barring Shull from having contact with the victims or any other person identified as a witness in the case, which was filed by Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett as a specially appointed prosecutor.