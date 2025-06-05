Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday (June 21). Tyla will host the star-studded event, which will feature a live on-stage performance by the girl group KATSEYE. The Los Angeles-based band, consisting of six members, is popularly known as a global girl group. Young music lovers from across the globe can look forward to stunning performances by group members Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae.
Meanwhile, the winners of this year will be announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrity presenters. The nominees for this year include Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Jelly Roll, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kendrick Lamar. Gaga, Lamar, and Grande topped the nomination list with four nods each, including Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Song, Favorite Male Artist, and Favorite Music Collaboration.
Here is everything about the 38th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, including the date, venue, lineup, and streaming details.
How to Watch?
The glam event will begin with a worldwide live streaming from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday (June 21) at 8:00 pm EST. It will be simulcast across Nickelodeon channels around the globe. The live telecast of this annual ceremony will be available on various broadcasting channels and networks, including Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, MTV2, and CMT.
The star-studded award show will feature musical performances, epic slimings, high-energy dancing, skateboarding stunts, collaborations, and Nickelodeon's signature orange blimp trophy.
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 Nomination List:
MUSIC
Favorite Female Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Katy Perry
- Lady Gaga
- Selena Gomez
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Song
- Abracadabra by Lady Gaga
- Cry for Me by The Weeknd
- I Can Do It With a Broken Heart by Taylor Swift
- squabble up by Kendrick Lamar
- Taste by Sabrina Carpenter
- Wildflower by Billie Eilish
Favorite Male Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Bruno Mars
- Drake
- Jelly Roll
- Kendrick Lamar
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
- Travis Scott
Favorite Music Group
- blink-182
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Linkin Park
- Stray Kids
- TWICE
Favorite Music Collaboration
- APT. by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
- Call Me When You Break Up by Selena Gomez, benny blanco with Gracie Abrams
- Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
- luther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA
- Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter (ft. Dolly Parton)
- Show Me Love by WizTheMc, bees & honey, and Tyla
- Slow Motion by Marshmello and Jonas Brothers
Favorite Female Breakout Artist
- Addison Rae
- Chappell Roan
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- JENNIE
- LISA
- ROSÉ
- Sabrina Carpenter
Favorite Male Breakout Artist
- Alex Warren
- Benson Boone
- d4vd
- Djo
- Leon Thomas
- Myles Smith
- Shaboozey
- Zach Bryan
Favorite Album
- Beautifully Broken by Jelly Roll
- F-1 Trillion by Post Malone
- GNX by Kendrick Lamar
- Hurry Up Tomorrow by The Weeknd
- I Said I Love You First by Selena Gomez, benny blanco
- Mayhem by Lady Gaga
- Short n' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter
- Wicked: The Soundtrack
Favorite Global Music Star
- Africa: Tyla
- Asia: Stray Kids
- Australia: The Kid LAROI
- Europe: David Guetta
- Latin America: Shakira
- North America: Bruno Mars
- UK: Ed Sheeran
Favorite Song From a Movie
- Can I Get a Chee Hoo? by Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)
- Defying Gravity by Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) (Wicked)
- Higher Love by DESI TRILL (ft. DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, Subhi) (Smurfs)
- I Always Wanted A Brother by Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mufasa: The Lion King)
- I Feel Alive by Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)
- Kiss the Sky by Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)
- Popular by Ariana Grande (Wicked)
- Run It by Jelly Roll (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
Favorite Viral Song
- Apple by Charli xcx
- Bluest Flame by Selena Gomez, benny blanco
- Diet Pepsi by Addison Rae
- Messy by Lola Young
- Ordinary by Alex Warren
- Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan
- Sports car by Tate McRae
- That's So True by Gracie Abrams
TELEVISION
Favorite Kids TV Show
- Ayla & The Mirrors
- Bunk'd
- The Really Loud House
- The Thundermans: Undercover
- Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)
- David Henrie (Justin Russo, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
- Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)
- Hero Hunter (Charlie Wilson, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)
- Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk'd)
- Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
- Trevor Tordjman (Parker Preston, Bunk'd)
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)
- Celina Smith (Rebecca Wilson, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)
- Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
- Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
- Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny Baker, Bunk'd)
- Maya Le Clark (Chloe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
- Miranda May (Lou Hockhauser, Bunk'd)
Favorite Family TV Show
- Abbott Elementary
- Cobra Kai
- Goosebumps: The Vanishing
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- XO, Kitty
Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
- Damon Wayans Jr. (Damon, Poppa's House)
- David Schwimmer (Anthony Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
- George Lopez (George, Lopez vs Lopez)
- Jude Law (Jod Na Nawood, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)
- Sam McCarthy (Devin Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
- Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai)
Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
- Anna Cathcart (Kitty, XO, Kitty)
- Janelle James (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)
- Jayden Bartels (Cece Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
- Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
- Reba McEntire (Bobbie, Happy's Place)
- Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)
Favorite Reality TV Show
- American Idol
- American Ninja Warrior
- America's Funniest Home Videos
- America's Got Talent
- MasterChef Junior
- The Masked Singer
Favorite Cartoon
- Dragon Ball DAIMA
- Monster High
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- The Loud House
- The Simpsons
FILM
Favorite Movie
- A Minecraft Movie
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Captain America: Brave New World
- Descendants: The Rise of Red
- Paddington in Peru
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3
- THUNDERBOLTS*
- Wicked
Favorite Movie Actor
- Chris Evans (Jack O'Malley, Red One)
- Chris Pratt (Keats, The Electric State)
- Dwayne Johnson (Callum Drift, Red One)
- Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)
- Jason Momoa (Garrett Garrison, A Minecraft Movie)
- Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
Favorite Movie Actress
- Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked)
- Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba, Wicked)
- Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)
- Jenna Ortega (Astrid Deetz, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
- Millie Bobby Brown (Michelle Greene, The Electric State)
- Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
Favorite Animated Movie
- Despicable Me 4
- Dog Man
- Inside Out 2
- Moana 2
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- Plankton: The Movie
- The Wild Robot
- Transformers One
Favorite Male Animated Voice From a Movie
- Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
- Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax, Transformers One)
- Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2)
- Keanu Reeves (Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
- Steve Carell (Gru, Despicable Me 4)
- Will Ferrell (Maxime Le Mal, Despicable Me 4)
Favorite Female Animated Voice From a Movie
- Amy Poehler (Joy, Inside Out 2)
- Auli'i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2)
- Kristen Wiig (Lucy, Despicable Me 4)
- Lupita Nyong'o (Roz, The Wild Robot)
- Maya Hawke (Anxiety, Inside Out 2)
- Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1, Transformers One)
Favorite Villain
- Frankie Grande (Frankini, Henry Danger: The Movie)
- Harrison Ford (President Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk, Captain America: Brave New World)
- Jeff Goldblum (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked)
- Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
- Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
- Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible, Wicked)
- Rita Ora (Queen of Hearts, Descendants: The Rise of Red)
Favorite Butt-Kicker
- Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America, Captain America: Brave New World)
- Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)
- Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova, THUNDERBOLTS*)
- Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger: The Movie)
- Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)
- Kylie Cantrall (Princess Red, Descendants: The Rise of Red)
- Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes, THUNDERBOLTS*)
OTHER CATEGORIES
Favorite Female Sports Star
- Alex Morgan
- Angel Reese
- Caitlin Clark
- Coco Gauff
- Jordan Chiles
- Naomi Osaka
- Sha'Carri Richardson
- Simone Biles
Favorite Male Sports Star
- Jalen Hurts
- Jayson Tatum
- LeBron James
- Lionel Messi
- Patrick Mahomes
- Shohei Ohtani
- Stephen Curry
- Travis Kelce
Favorite Male Creator
- Adam Rose
- Dhar Mann
- Keith Lee
- Mark Rober
- MrBeast
- SeanDoesMagic
Favorite Female Creator
- Brooke Monk
- Charli D'Amelio
- Emma Chamberlain
- Lexi Rivera
- Salish Matter
- Sofie Dossi
Favorite Gamer
- Aphmau
- IBella
- IShowSpeed
- Kai Cenat
- Ninja
- Pokimane
- Unspeakable
Fan Favorite Kids Creator
- A for Adley
- Danny Go!
- Kids Diana Show
- Ms. Rachel
- Ryan Kaji/Ryan's World
- Toys and Colors
Favorite Podcast
- American Girl: The Smart Girl's Podcast
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- Avatar: Braving the Elements
- Baby, This Is Keke Palmer
- LOL Podcast
- New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
- Super Great Kids' Stories
- The Nikki & Brie Show
Favorite Video Game
- Fortnite
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Madden NFL 25
- Minecraft
- Roblox
- Super Mario Party Jamboree