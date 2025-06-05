Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday (June 21). Tyla will host the star-studded event, which will feature a live on-stage performance by the girl group KATSEYE. The Los Angeles-based band, consisting of six members, is popularly known as a global girl group. Young music lovers from across the globe can look forward to stunning performances by group members Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae.

Meanwhile, the winners of this year will be announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrity presenters. The nominees for this year include Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Jelly Roll, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kendrick Lamar. Gaga, Lamar, and Grande topped the nomination list with four nods each, including Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Song, Favorite Male Artist, and Favorite Music Collaboration.

Here is everything about the 38th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, including the date, venue, lineup, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The glam event will begin with a worldwide live streaming from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday (June 21) at 8:00 pm EST. It will be simulcast across Nickelodeon channels around the globe. The live telecast of this annual ceremony will be available on various broadcasting channels and networks, including Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, MTV2, and CMT.

The star-studded award show will feature musical performances, epic slimings, high-energy dancing, skateboarding stunts, collaborations, and Nickelodeon's signature orange blimp trophy.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 Nomination List:

MUSIC

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Selena Gomez

SZA

Taylor Swift

Favorite Song

Abracadabra by Lady Gaga

Cry for Me by The Weeknd

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart by Taylor Swift

squabble up by Kendrick Lamar

Taste by Sabrina Carpenter

Wildflower by Billie Eilish

Favorite Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Bruno Mars

Drake

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Travis Scott

Favorite Music Group

blink-182

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Linkin Park

Stray Kids

TWICE

Favorite Music Collaboration

APT. by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

Call Me When You Break Up by Selena Gomez, benny blanco with Gracie Abrams

Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

luther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter (ft. Dolly Parton)

Show Me Love by WizTheMc, bees & honey, and Tyla

Slow Motion by Marshmello and Jonas Brothers

Favorite Female Breakout Artist

Addison Rae

Chappell Roan

Doechii

GloRilla

JENNIE

LISA

ROSÉ

Sabrina Carpenter

Favorite Male Breakout Artist

Alex Warren

Benson Boone

d4vd

Djo

Leon Thomas

Myles Smith

Shaboozey

Zach Bryan

Favorite Album

Beautifully Broken by Jelly Roll

F-1 Trillion by Post Malone

GNX by Kendrick Lamar

Hurry Up Tomorrow by The Weeknd

I Said I Love You First by Selena Gomez, benny blanco

Mayhem by Lady Gaga

Short n' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

Wicked: The Soundtrack

Favorite Global Music Star

Africa: Tyla

Asia: Stray Kids

Australia: The Kid LAROI

Europe: David Guetta

Latin America: Shakira

North America: Bruno Mars

UK: Ed Sheeran

Favorite Song From a Movie

Can I Get a Chee Hoo? by Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)

Defying Gravity by Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) (Wicked)

Higher Love by DESI TRILL (ft. DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, Subhi) (Smurfs)

I Always Wanted A Brother by Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mufasa: The Lion King)

I Feel Alive by Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)

Kiss the Sky by Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)

Popular by Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Run It by Jelly Roll (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Favorite Viral Song

Apple by Charli xcx

Bluest Flame by Selena Gomez, benny blanco

Diet Pepsi by Addison Rae

Messy by Lola Young

Ordinary by Alex Warren

Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan

Sports car by Tate McRae

That's So True by Gracie Abrams

TELEVISION

Favorite Kids TV Show

Ayla & The Mirrors

Bunk'd

The Really Loud House

The Thundermans: Undercover

Tyler Perry's Young Dylan

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

David Henrie (Justin Russo, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

Hero Hunter (Charlie Wilson, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk'd)

Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

Trevor Tordjman (Parker Preston, Bunk'd)

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

Celina Smith (Rebecca Wilson, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny Baker, Bunk'd)

Maya Le Clark (Chloe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

Miranda May (Lou Hockhauser, Bunk'd)

Favorite Family TV Show

Abbott Elementary

Cobra Kai

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

XO, Kitty

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Damon Wayans Jr. (Damon, Poppa's House)

David Schwimmer (Anthony Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)

George Lopez (George, Lopez vs Lopez)

Jude Law (Jod Na Nawood, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)

Sam McCarthy (Devin Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)

Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Anna Cathcart (Kitty, XO, Kitty)

Janelle James (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)

Jayden Bartels (Cece Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)

Reba McEntire (Bobbie, Happy's Place)

Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)

Favorite Reality TV Show

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior

America's Funniest Home Videos

America's Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

The Masked Singer

Favorite Cartoon

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Monster High

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Simpsons

FILM

Favorite Movie

A Minecraft Movie

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Captain America: Brave New World

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Paddington in Peru

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

THUNDERBOLTS*

Wicked

Favorite Movie Actor

Chris Evans (Jack O'Malley, Red One)

Chris Pratt (Keats, The Electric State)

Dwayne Johnson (Callum Drift, Red One)

Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)

Jason Momoa (Garrett Garrison, A Minecraft Movie)

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Favorite Movie Actress

Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked)

Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba, Wicked)

Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)

Jenna Ortega (Astrid Deetz, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)

Millie Bobby Brown (Michelle Greene, The Electric State)

Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)

Favorite Animated Movie

Despicable Me 4

Dog Man

Inside Out 2

Moana 2

Mufasa: The Lion King

Plankton: The Movie

The Wild Robot

Transformers One

Favorite Male Animated Voice From a Movie

Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax, Transformers One)

Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2)

Keanu Reeves (Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Steve Carell (Gru, Despicable Me 4)

Will Ferrell (Maxime Le Mal, Despicable Me 4)

Favorite Female Animated Voice From a Movie

Amy Poehler (Joy, Inside Out 2)

Auli'i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2)

Kristen Wiig (Lucy, Despicable Me 4)

Lupita Nyong'o (Roz, The Wild Robot)

Maya Hawke (Anxiety, Inside Out 2)

Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1, Transformers One)

Favorite Villain

Frankie Grande (Frankini, Henry Danger: The Movie)

Harrison Ford (President Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk, Captain America: Brave New World)

Jeff Goldblum (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked)

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)

Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible, Wicked)

Rita Ora (Queen of Hearts, Descendants: The Rise of Red)

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America, Captain America: Brave New World)

Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)

Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova, THUNDERBOLTS*)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger: The Movie)

Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)

Kylie Cantrall (Princess Red, Descendants: The Rise of Red)

Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes, THUNDERBOLTS*)

OTHER CATEGORIES

Favorite Female Sports Star

Alex Morgan

Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark

Coco Gauff

Jordan Chiles

Naomi Osaka

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Favorite Male Sports Star

Jalen Hurts

Jayson Tatum

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Shohei Ohtani

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce

Favorite Male Creator

Adam Rose

Dhar Mann

Keith Lee

Mark Rober

MrBeast

SeanDoesMagic

Favorite Female Creator

Brooke Monk

Charli D'Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Lexi Rivera

Salish Matter

Sofie Dossi

Favorite Gamer

Aphmau

IBella

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Ninja

Pokimane

Unspeakable

Fan Favorite Kids Creator

A for Adley

Danny Go!

Kids Diana Show

Ms. Rachel

Ryan Kaji/Ryan's World

Toys and Colors

Favorite Podcast

American Girl: The Smart Girl's Podcast

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Avatar: Braving the Elements

Baby, This Is Keke Palmer

LOL Podcast

New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce

Super Great Kids' Stories

The Nikki & Brie Show

Favorite Video Game