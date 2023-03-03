Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from UK, Australia, and More

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, March 4, at 7 pm EST with a worldwide broadcast. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the star-studded event live online on TV through satellite, cable, or live TV by an internet provider.
The 36th annual award ceremony will be telecast live through Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., TVLand, CMT, and MTV2. People without cable, satellite or live TV can enjoy the live event through various streaming platforms, including Philo, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Direct TV, Vidgo, Sling, and ExpressVPN. Philo provides a seven-day trial for new subscribers. So, the new users can watch the annual award ceremony for free.
Here is the International Airtime of Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023:
- Pacific Region - 4 pm
- Central Time Zone - 6 pm
- Eastern Time Zone - 7 pm
- Mexico - 7.30 pm
- Peru - 8.30 pm
- Ecuador - 8.30 pm
- Venezuela - 9.30 pm
- Puerto Rico - 9.30 pm
- Dominican Republican - 9.30 pm
- Columbia - 8.30 pm
- Argentina - 10.30 pm
- Chile - 10.30 pm
- The UK - 12 am
- Europe - 1 am
- India - 5.30 am
- Philippines - 8 am
- Japan - 9 am
- Australia - 10.30 am
Hosts, Lineup, and Nomination List
Dancing with the Stars winner and Social media influencer Charli D'Amelio and CBS This Morning host Nate Burleson will host the star-studded event this year. Halle Bailey, Pete Davidson, Michael Le, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Melissa McCarthy, MrBeast, Chris Pine, Bella Poarch, Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, Michelle Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, That Girl Lay Lay, and Adam Sandler will attend the event.
The nominees for this year include Adele, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, BeyoncÃ©, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Selena Gomez, Paramore, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, and BLACKPINK.
Favorite Kids TV Show
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Ms. Marvel
- Raven's Home
- That Girl Lay Lay
- The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- The Really Loud House
Favorite Family TV Show
- Cobra Kai
- iCarly
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Stranger Things
- Wednesday
- Young Rock
- Young Sheldon
Favorite Reality Show
- America's Funniest Home Videos
- America's Got Talent
- American Ninja Warrior
- Floor Is Lava
- MasterChef Junior
- The Masked Singer
Favorite Animated Show
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
- Rugrats
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- The Loud House
- The Smurfs
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)
- Audrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
- Imogen Cohen (Zina, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
- Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Raven-SymonÃ© (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)
- Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)
- Brady Noon (Evan Morrow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)
- Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk'd)
- Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Tyler Wladis (Roy, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
- Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)
- Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)
Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
- Hilary Duff (Sophie, How I Met Your Father)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)
- Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
- Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
- Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson, Black-ish)
Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
- Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
- Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan-Kenobi)
- Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
- Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson, Stranger Things)
- Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
- Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Favorite Movie
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Adam
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Monster High The Movie
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Top Gun: Maverick
Favorite Movie Actor
- Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)
- Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Dominion)
- Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)
- Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 2)
- Ryan Reynolds (Big Adam, The Adam Project)
- Tom Cruise (Capt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, Top Gun: Maverick)
Favorite Movie Actress
- Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
- Letitia Wright (Shuri, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)
- Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)
- Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson, Hocus Pocus 2)
Favorite Animated Movie
- DC League of Super-Pets
- Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
- Lightyear
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- The Bad Guys
- Turning Red
Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie (Male)
- Andy Samberg (Dale, Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers)
- Andy Samberg (Jonathan, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
- Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear)
- Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)
- Kevin Hart (Ace, DC League of Super-Pets)
- Steve Carell (Gru, Minions: The Rise of Gru)
Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie (Female)
- Awkwafina (Tarantula, The Bad Guys)
- Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, Lightyear)
- Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)
- Sandra Oh (Ming, Turning Red)
- Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
- Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom, Minions: The Rise of Gru)
Favorite Female Artist
- Adele
- BeyoncÃ©
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Lady Gaga
- Lizzo
- Rihanna
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Kendrick Lamar
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
Favorite Music Group
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Black Eyed Peas
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Imagine Dragons
- OneRepublic
- Panic! At The Disco
- Paramore
Favorite Song
- About Damn Time by Lizzo
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
- As It Was by Harry Styles
- Bejeweled by Taylor Swift
- Break My Soul by BeyoncÃ©
- First Class by Jack Harlow
- I Ain't Worried by OneRepublic
- Lift Me Up by Rihanna
Favorite Music Collaboration
- Bam Bam by Camila Cabello, featuring Ed Sheeran
- Don't You Worry by Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira
- I Like You (A Happier Song) by Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat
- Numb by Marshmello, featuring Khalid
- Stay With Me by Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell
- Sweetest Pie by Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
Favorite Breakout Artist
- Devon Cole
- Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- Joji
- Lauren Spencer Smith
- Nicky Youre
Favorite Album
- Dawn FM by The Weeknd
- GOD DID by DJ Khaled
- Harry's House by Harry Styles
- Midnights (3am Edition) by Taylor Swift
- Renaissance by BeyoncÃ©
- Special by Lizzo
Favorite Male Sports Star
- LeBron James
- Lionel Messi
- Patrick Mahomes
- Shaun White
- Stephen Curry
- Tom Brady
Favorite Celebrity Pet
- Dodger Evans
- Gino Chopra Jonas
- Noon Coleman
- Olivia Benson Swift
- Piggy Lou Bieber
- Toulouse Grande
Favorite Book
- Cat Kid Comic Club Book Series
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book Series
- Five Nights at Freddy's Book Series
- Harry Potter Book Series
- The Adventures of Captain Underpants Books Series
- The Bad Guys Book Series
Favorite Video Game
- Adopt Me!
- Brookhaven
- Just Dance 2023
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Minecraft
- PokÃ©mon Scarlet and Violet