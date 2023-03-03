Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from UK, Australia, and More

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, March 4, at 7 pm EST with a worldwide broadcast. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the star-studded event live online on TV through satellite, cable, or live TV by an internet provider.

The 36th annual award ceremony will be telecast live through Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., TVLand, CMT, and MTV2. People without cable, satellite or live TV can enjoy the live event through various streaming platforms, including Philo, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Direct TV, Vidgo, Sling, and ExpressVPN. Philo provides a seven-day trial for new subscribers. So, the new users can watch the annual award ceremony for free.

Here is the International Airtime of Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023:

Pacific Region - 4 pm

Central Time Zone - 6 pm

Eastern Time Zone - 7 pm

Mexico - 7.30 pm

Peru - 8.30 pm

Ecuador - 8.30 pm

Venezuela - 9.30 pm

Puerto Rico - 9.30 pm

Dominican Republican - 9.30 pm

Columbia - 8.30 pm

Argentina - 10.30 pm

Chile - 10.30 pm

The UK - 12 am

Europe - 1 am

India - 5.30 am

Philippines - 8 am

Japan - 9 am

Australia - 10.30 am

Hosts, Lineup, and Nomination List

Dancing with the Stars winner and Social media influencer Charli D'Amelio and CBS This Morning host Nate Burleson will host the star-studded event this year. Halle Bailey, Pete Davidson, Michael Le, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Melissa McCarthy, MrBeast, Chris Pine, Bella Poarch, Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, Michelle Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, That Girl Lay Lay, and Adam Sandler will attend the event.

The nominees for this year include Adele, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, BeyoncÃ©, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Selena Gomez, Paramore, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, and BLACKPINK.

Favorite Kids TV Show

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Ms. Marvel

Raven's Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Really Loud House

Favorite Family TV Show

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

Wednesday

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

Favorite Reality Show

America's Funniest Home Videos

America's Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Floor Is Lava

MasterChef Junior

The Masked Singer

Favorite Animated Show

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Rugrats

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

Audrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Imogen Cohen (Zina, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Raven-SymonÃ© (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

Brady Noon (Evan Morrow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)

Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk'd)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Tyler Wladis (Roy, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Hilary Duff (Sophie, How I Met Your Father)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson, Black-ish)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan-Kenobi)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson, Stranger Things)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Favorite Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Adam

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hocus Pocus 2

Jurassic World Dominion

Monster High The Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Dominion)

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 2)

Ryan Reynolds (Big Adam, The Adam Project)

Tom Cruise (Capt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, Top Gun: Maverick)

Favorite Movie Actress

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

Letitia Wright (Shuri, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)

Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson, Hocus Pocus 2)

Favorite Animated Movie

DC League of Super-Pets

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Lightyear

Minions: The Rise of Gru

The Bad Guys

Turning Red

Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie (Male)

Andy Samberg (Dale, Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers)

Andy Samberg (Jonathan, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)

Kevin Hart (Ace, DC League of Super-Pets)

Steve Carell (Gru, Minions: The Rise of Gru)

Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie (Female)

Awkwafina (Tarantula, The Bad Guys)

Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, Lightyear)

Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)

Sandra Oh (Ming, Turning Red)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom, Minions: The Rise of Gru)

Favorite Female Artist

Adele

BeyoncÃ©

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS

Imagine Dragons

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

Paramore

Favorite Song

About Damn Time by Lizzo

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

As It Was by Harry Styles

Bejeweled by Taylor Swift

Break My Soul by BeyoncÃ©

First Class by Jack Harlow

I Ain't Worried by OneRepublic

Lift Me Up by Rihanna

Favorite Music Collaboration

Bam Bam by Camila Cabello, featuring Ed Sheeran

Don't You Worry by Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira

I Like You (A Happier Song) by Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat

Numb by Marshmello, featuring Khalid

Stay With Me by Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell

Sweetest Pie by Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

Favorite Breakout Artist

Devon Cole

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Joji

Lauren Spencer Smith

Nicky Youre

Favorite Album

Dawn FM by The Weeknd

GOD DID by DJ Khaled

Harry's House by Harry Styles

Midnights (3am Edition) by Taylor Swift

Renaissance by BeyoncÃ©

Special by Lizzo

Favorite Male Sports Star

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

Favorite Celebrity Pet

Dodger Evans

Gino Chopra Jonas

Noon Coleman

Olivia Benson Swift

Piggy Lou Bieber

Toulouse Grande

Favorite Book

Cat Kid Comic Club Book Series

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book Series

Five Nights at Freddy's Book Series

Harry Potter Book Series

The Adventures of Captain Underpants Books Series

The Bad Guys Book Series

Favorite Video Game