Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 Complete Winners List: BTS, Taylor Swift, and More

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 Winners were revealed at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 4. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, watched the annual award ceremony through various streaming platforms.

BTS, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Selena Gomez, and Dove Cameron were some winners of this year. MasterChef Junior, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, and Wednesday were some award winning programs.

Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio hosted the 36th annual award ceremony. Some highlights of the award show were the performances by Bebe Rexha and Young Dylan, the network premiere of the 2016 computer-animated jukebox musical comedy film Sing, and the linear premiere of an episode of the computer-animated streaming television series Big Nate.

Awkwafina, Lil Baby, Halle Bailey, Pete Davidson, Melissa McCarthy, MrBeast, Chris Pine, Anthony Ramos, Michelle Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, and That Girl Lay Lay also attended the annual star-studded event. The performers included I Just Wanna by Young Dylan and I'm Good (Blue) by Bebe Rexha.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 Complete Winners List:

Favorite Kids TV Show

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Ms. Marvel

Raven's Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder - WINNER

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Really Loud House

Favorite Family TV Show

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

Wednesday - WINNER

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

Favorite Reality Show

America's Funniest Home Videos

America's Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Floor Is Lava

MasterChef Junior - WINNER

The Masked Singer

Favorite Animated Show

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Rugrats

SpongeBob SquarePants - WINNER

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

Audrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Imogen Cohen (Zina, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) - WINNER

Raven-SymonÃ© (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

Brady Noon (Evan Morrow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)

Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk'd)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) - WINNER

Tyler Wladis (Roy, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Hilary Duff (Sophie, How I Met Your Father)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday) - WINNER

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson, Black-ish)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan-Kenobi)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things) - WINNER

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson, Stranger Things)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Favorite Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Adam

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hocus Pocus 2

Jurassic World Dominion

Monster High The Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - WINNER

Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Dominion)

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam) - WINNER

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 2)

Ryan Reynolds (Big Adam, The Adam Project)

Tom Cruise (Capt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, Top Gun: Maverick)

Favorite Movie Actress

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

Letitia Wright (Shuri, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2) - WINNER

Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson, Hocus Pocus 2)

Favorite Animated Movie

DC League of Super-Pets

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Lightyear

Minions: The Rise of Gru - WINNER

The Bad Guys

Turning Red

Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie (Male)

Andy Samberg (Dale, Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers)

Andy Samberg (Jonathan, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets) - WINNER

Kevin Hart (Ace, DC League of Super-Pets)

Steve Carell (Gru, Minions: The Rise of Gru)

Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie (Female)

Awkwafina (Tarantula, The Bad Guys)

Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, Lightyear)

Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)

Sandra Oh (Ming, Turning Red)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania) - WINNER

Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom, Minions: The Rise of Gru)

Favorite Female Artist

Adele

BeyoncÃ©

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Rihanna

Taylor Swift - WINNER

Favorite Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles - WINNER

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS - WINNER

Imagine Dragons

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

Paramore

Favorite Song

About Damn Time by Lizzo

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

As It Was by Harry Styles - WINNER

Bejeweled by Taylor Swift

Break My Soul by BeyoncÃ©

First Class by Jack Harlow

I Ain't Worried by OneRepublic

Lift Me Up by Rihanna

Favorite Music Collaboration

Bam Bam by Camila Cabello, featuring Ed Sheeran

Don't You Worry by Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira

I Like You (A Happier Song) by Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat

Numb by Marshmello, featuring Khalid

Stay With Me by Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell

Sweetest Pie by Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa - WINNER

Favorite Breakout Artist

Devon Cole

Dove Cameron - WINNER

GAYLE

Joji

Lauren Spencer Smith

Nicky Youre

Favorite Album

Dawn FM by The Weeknd

GOD DID by DJ Khaled

Harry's House by Harry Styles

Midnights (3am Edition) by Taylor Swift - WINNER

Renaissance by BeyoncÃ©

Special by Lizzo

Favorite Male Sports Star

LeBron James - WINNER

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

Favorite Celebrity Pet

Dodger Evans

Gino Chopra Jonas

Noon Coleman

Olivia Benson Swift - WINNER

Piggy Lou Bieber

Toulouse Grande

Favorite Book

Cat Kid Comic Club Book Series

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book Series

Five Nights at Freddy's Book Series

Harry Potter Book Series - WINNER

The Adventures of Captain Underpants Books Series

The Bad Guys Book Series

Favorite Video Game