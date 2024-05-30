Nick Pasqual: Actor Who Stabbed Hollywood Makeup Artist Girlfriend Allie Shehorn 20 Times Arrested While Trying to Flee to Mexico

The deranged boyfriend and actor, accused of stabbing his estranged girlfriend, an award-winning Hollywood makeup artist, over 20 times, was arrested in Texas while trying to flee the US into Mexico. Nick Pasqual, 34, allegedly broke into Allie Shehorn's home in Sunland, California, around 4:30 a.m. on May 23 and stabbed her multiple times.

In her application, Shehorn, 35, claimed she had endured a shocking series of abuses, including being raped, choked, and beaten with a belt. Days later, on May 23, Shehorn was allegedly violently attacked in her home, allegedly by Pasqual. Shehorn allegedly suffered multiple slashes to her neck, as well as cuts to her arms and abdomen.

Nabbed at the Right Time

The artist and special effects producer, known for her work on "Rebel Moon" and "Mean Girls," was found later in the day by her surrogate mother in a bloody scene that was described as not "a pretty sight."

"This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody," Christine White, the 35-year-old's surrogate mother, told KTLA at the time. "You don't think this is ever going to happen to you."

"I found her and I had to go into the bedroom where it happened," she said. "That wasn't a pretty sight."

Pasqual was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child's parent.

He is also accused of inflicting great bodily injury on the victim in a domestic violence incident. Pasqual will be extradited to Los Angeles County to face these charges. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.

Almost a Tragic End

Just days before the attack, Shehorn had filed a restraining order against her ex, accusing him of attacking her on at least four separate occasions, according to the restraining order viewed by the Daily Mail.

The order alleges Pasqual attacked her multiple times, using a belt, breaking down doors, leaving her with a concussion, and raping and choking her.

Pasqual, an actor with minor roles in projects like "Rebel Moon" and "How I Met Your Mother," fled the scene after the attack.

Shehorn was rushed to the hospital, placed in the ICU in critical condition, and underwent multiple surgeries.

An arrest warrant of $1,075,000 was issued for Pasqual. Authorities captured him at the US-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, the California District Attorney's office said Wednesday.

"My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident," Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascón said. "Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her."

"This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence," Gascon added. "We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions."

Shehorn has been making "positive steps to her recovery," makeup artist Jed Dornoff wrote on the GoFundMe page he set up for her. He included a photo of Shehorn standing with the assistance of hospital staff and a mobility walker.