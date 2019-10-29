It seems like singer Nick Jonas is reminiscing his days as a teenager. The member of the famous pop-rock band 'Jonas Brothers' today shared a throwback picture of his younger days on photo-blogging site, Instagram. In the heart-melting picture that Nick Jonas shared, he is the thinner and younger version of himself and he is flaunting his biceps.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old also wished his fans on Diwali, which he celebrated with his wife and Indian actor Priyanka Chopra. In the picture shared by Nick Jonas, he and Priyanka Chopra can be seen romantically posing for the lens. Jonas captioned the picture as," "Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending love and light to all of you all around the world."

The American singer-songwriter along with his brothers Kevin and Joe recently concluded their 'Happiness Begins' tour in South California. However, after their tour ended a video has surfaced on social media that shows Nick Jonas being touched inappropriately touched by a fan.

Although Jonas' personal security tried to stop the woman, she continued doing so. Fans of the 'Sucker' crooner condemned this act. A Twitter user wrote, "This is so disrespectful to the artist! I know as a fan you're happy to see your idol but don't touch them like that." This incident created quite a buzz on mainstream media and social media platforms.

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas reunited as 'Jonas Brothers in February 2018, six years after they split up. They announced their reunion on February 28 via social media and released their reunion track 'Sucker' on March 1. The song features each of the singers with their spouses. The band was out for the 'Happiness Begins' tour to promote their album.

While 'Jonas Brothers' is yet to announce their next project, Nick Jonas who is also an actor, has several films lined up including Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) and Chaos Walking (2020).